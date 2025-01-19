The much-awaited trailer of The Kardashians Season 6 is here, and it features many interesting tidbits for fans. From Kim Kardashian accepting that she is dating someone new and managing her daughter North to Khloe Kardashian meeting former husband Lamar Odom, the teaser looks quite fun and promising. Here’s a brief of the 3 key moments mentioned above.

Three Key Moments Of The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer

The trailer for the sixth season begins with Kylie Jenner walking in and sitting next to her sister Kendall Jenner, who is getting her makeup done. “So much to talk about,” the former states. Kris Jenner says, “This is a big year of celebrations in our family.” The video features behind-the-scenes footage of the family get-togethers, lunches, parties, brand shoots, and campaigns.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Kylie and Kendall in Vogue, Khloe’s 40th birthday party, Kim and Khloe’s appearance at the highly publicized Ambani wedding in India, and a lot more, including Kim convincing Kourtney to be in a Skims campaign. “I think Kim is sabotaging me,” the latter says in a clip.

Kim Kardashian becomes North Kardashian West’s mom-ager

Kim then becomes a manager of her daughter North, who gets the offer to sing at the Hollywood Bowl. She muses, “I thought I was busy before, but having to be her mom-ager right now is crazy.” Kim then jokingly quipped, “Oh my god, I’m Kris Jenner,” referring to how her mother has been the mom and the manager for all the Kardashian-Jenner women for decades.

Kim Kardashian reveals she is dating someone

The Kardashians Season 6 trailer then shows the reality star talking to Kris about building a closet in the outside space of her home. “To here, I make a whole ‘his’ closet,” she says, mapping out the space with her arms. “You must really like him,” Kris remarks, and Kim replies, “He’ll be happy.” In a confessional clip, she adds, “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

Khloe Kardashian meets ex-husband Lamar Odom again

The next moment is controversial, and it revolves around Khloe and her former husband, Lamar Odom. The teaser shows her saying, “Honestly, I think timing is everything” during a confessional. Later, in a clip with Kim and Kris, she tells them, “You guys are never going to believe who I met with.” Lamar then steps out of the car and walks in with a red rose bouquet.

Kim and Kris had completely opposite reactions to the revelation. While Kim says, “This is insane,” with surprise on her face, Kris gets emotional and feels, “That was the love of her life.” Khloe’s next dialogue in the video is, “I don’t know this person anymore.” Kris then adds, as tears run down, “I am devastated for my child,” referring to Khloe, who is her third daughter.

