The 2025 Golden Globes saw a wide range of stars making their mark, but the love story between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet stole a good chunk of the limelight at the annual awards ceremony. The reality star and the actor have been together for almost two years now, and despite rumors about their relationship over the months, the couple is only getting stronger.

A new report has shed light on their blossoming equations and revealed that things have become quite serious between them. Kylie happily supports him on his journey to cement himself in Hollywood. Here’s what we know about the current status of the Khy founder and the Wonka star’s romance.

How Does Kylie Jenner Feel About Her Romance With Timothee Chalamet?

According to People, Kylie Jenner is “having fun supporting” Timothee and wants to be there in any way possible as he takes the steps towards success. The source added, “She enjoys attending the events with him” and “knows that his career is so important to him” which is why “she wants to be by his side for it.” The Kardashians star has been making efforts to cheer for him.

She even traveled to Paris to “celebrate his movie premiere,” after which they were spotted on an intimate dinner date. “Kylie is the happiest. They are very serious. Everyone in her family loves him,” the insider claimed. Additionally, it was previously revealed that she introduced him to her children which was a big step for her and proved that “he’s part of the family now.”

The report stated that Kylie and Timothee Chalamet share a very easy and happy relationship. Both are “super supportive” of the other’s work and priorities. “They are both committed to making it work,” the source revealed, referring to the entrepreneur and actor’s serious but fun romance.

Body Language Expert On Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet

Meanwhile, a body language expert told The US Sun that both Kylie and Timothee are “an interesting mismatch” where he is “eccentric and kooky” while she is “more put-together.” They also noted, “They have the same smile, up to the eyebrow and forehead. He has his arm around her. This is not posed,” the expert said, referring to their photos over the last months.

They concluded, “They have a matching lifted spirit. They definitely have fun with each other.” For those unversed, the two first sparked romance rumors in January 2023. They have kept their relationship lowkey for most months, occasionally going for public dates and award shows.

Only recently have they been seen out in the public more often with Timothee’s film’s premieres and after parties, apart from him getting his due with nominations for his work at notable award ceremonies like the Golden Globes. Kylie has two kids with her former boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

