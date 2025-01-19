Man of Steel star Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso have welcomed their first child, and it is all over social media. The news was confirmed last year, and the actor was very excited about it. The netizens are also happy for their favorite Superman. Scroll below for the deets.

The couple reportedly confirmed their relationship in 2021. Since then, they have stepped out together for almost every red carpet-event. In April last year, the Man of Steel star confirmed that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first baby. Speaking to Hollywood Access, he said, “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.” He even asked his Instagram followers for fatherly advice ahead of the birth of his baby while celebrating Father’s Day.

According to People, The Daily Mail published photos of Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso pushing a baby in Australia, probably theirs in a baby stroller. However, no further details about the baby have been discovered, including the child’s name, sex, or birthdate. The couple has yet to share the deets.

Henry Cavill has been the internet’s crush for a long time, and people were left heartbroken when he confirmed his relationship with Natalie Viscuso. But his fans are happy about them welcoming their first child. They have congratulated the couple on social media X.

One of the fans wrote, “Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso, congratulations.”

Another said, “A real family man, very handsome.”

Followed by one saying, “I’m so jealous of Nat.”

“Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso have announced the arrival of their bundle of joy,” said one user.

One fan stated, “The ultimate superman is now a super dad! 👶 Fun fact: Henry was so dedicated to his Witcher role that he kept Geralt’s sword from the show in his living room 🗡️ Wonder if the baby will get to play with it.”

Another user said, “Awww welcome to the world Superbaby!”

And, “Now he gets to experience that unadulterated joy in heart which Martha and Jonathan did.”

Check out the pictures here-

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso were spotted with their newborn baby in Gold Coast, Australia. pic.twitter.com/Hy6RJTT8Rj — 21 (@21metgala) January 18, 2025

Henry Cavill is best known for playing Superman in the former DC Universe. He was also adored for playing Geralt of Rivea in Netflix’s The Witcher.

