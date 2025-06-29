Squid Game is back with Season 3, and fans are buzzing with one big question: what’s the winning prize this time? Well, there’s no change in the jaw-dropping amount. Like previous seasons, 456 players again competed for a staggering 45.6 billion won in the new season. This maintained the heart-racing suspense and informed audiences that sometimes you don’t have to increase the funds to increase the stakes.

The Familiar Deadly Jackpot

In Season 3, the games kick off with the remaining participants of Season 2 battling for one colossal prize. Like before, each eliminated contestant adds 100 million won to the pot, building up to 45.6 billion won. For Seong Gi-hun, returning after surviving the horrors of the first games, it’s a terrifying déjà vu.

But it also reflects the show’s dark message: people will risk everything for a shot at unimaginable riches, even after knowing the price of failure.

If you’re wondering how much 45.6 billion won really is, let’s break it down in global currencies. The prize converts roughly to: (at the time of writing)

INR: ₹285 crore (Over two hundred and eighty-five crore)

(Over two hundred and eighty-five crore) USD: $33 million (Over thirty-three million USD)

(Over thirty-three million USD) AUD: $51 million (Over fifty-one million Australian dollars)

(Over fifty-one million Australian dollars) EURO: €28 million euros (Over twenty-eight million euros)

That amount is enough to change a winner’s life forever — if they can survive to the end, of course. The show never lets you forget how those zeros in the prize pool come from the players who lose their lives. It’s a hauntingly brilliant way to keep viewers glued to the screen, knowing every death feeds that giant piggy bank hanging over the dormitory.

Why Does The Amount Remain The Same In Squid Game Season 3?

You might wonder why the makers didn’t raise the prize money for Season 3. In a way, keeping it at 45.6 billion won makes perfect sense. The familiar figure instantly triggers memories of the brutal Season 1, reminding fans and players alike of what’s at stake. It also enhances Seong Gi-hun’s emotional arc, seeing the same level of money that pressured him into doing unthinkable things.

Squid Game presents an equal message regarding human greed and desperation by holding to the same quantity. Ultimately, the most frightening aspect of the show isn’t the lethal games themselves, it’s the abominable fact that people will continue to play them, over and over, for the same amount of gold.

