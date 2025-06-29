Viewers worldwide have been addicted to Squid Game, but although the action occurs on an island where the games are lethal, most of the show was filmed in regular locations throughout South Korea. Detective Hwang Jun-ho may have had a hard time tracking down the place in the show, but you don’t have to — these filming spots are real and easier to find than you’d think.

Filming Around Seoul

Seoul, the active capital of South Korea, was the location of much of the film. Ssangmun-dong, a neighborhood of the Dobong District, is one of the more recognizable places, as you can view the neighborhoods where the characters lived. Namsan Mountain Park, notable for its impressive N Seoul Tower with panoramic views of the city, is another noteworthy location. As per Netflix Tudum, actor Park Sung-hoon, who played Hyun-ju, noted that part of the show getting attention was the ability to promote Korean culture and traditional games to the world.

Viewers will also likely not forget the tense subway scenes, filmed at Seoul Forest Subway Station in Seongdong District. This is where Gi-hun first met the Recruiter in the infamous ddakji game. Park mentioned how proud he was that Squid Game showed off Korea’s famously clean subway system.

Other Places Beyond Seoul

Incheon, close to Seoul, was another key filming site. The Incheon International Airport made a quick appearance in the series, while Wolmido Island and its Wolmi Theme Park were used for more shots. Luckily, the theme park’s attractions are a lot safer in real life.

For the actual game sets, the production team built them at Daejeon Expo Science Park in Daejeon city. Even though those huge sets have been taken down, you can still see where the show’s dramatic moments happened. The production designer said it was surprisingly difficult to design the giant versions of simple kids’ games.

While the island for the show is set in Seongapdo Island, that location is closed, and not publicly accessible, so that one is naturally the perfect secret location for the games.

While Jeju Island was not an actual filming location, and is only mentioned in Season 1, it is an absolutely gorgeous island filled with white-sanded beaches, and beautiful mountains if you are interested in exploring a bit more of Korea’s stunning natural beauty.

