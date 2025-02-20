On the February 19 episode of You Quiz on the Block, Cha Joo-Young appeared as the guest who talked about her career and experience working with great stars like Song Hye-Kyo, Lee Do-Hyun, and others on The Glory, and more. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that while she spoke about her drama, The Glory, the show deliberately censored Park Sung-Hoon’s picture, leaving everyone in doubt.

Park Sung-Hoon, who rose to fame after featuring in The Glory and Queen of Tears, recently played a transgender character in Squid Game season 2. He received immense love and admiration for portraying such a layered character. However, for those who don’t know, the actor faced massive heat and online hatred after mistakenly exposing explicit content on his Instagram account. Now, everyone has been avoiding the actor so as not to get into more controversy.

You Quiz on the Block is a popular Korean talk show hosted by Yoo Jae-Suk and Joo Se-Ho. In its recent episode, Cha Joo-Young appeared as a guest celeb and discussed how it has been while filming The Glory. When asked if the actress expected the drama to succeed at this rate, she replied confidently, “Yes, I did.” Joo-Young further added, “It was so much fun, and I got to observe how everything was being done. I was both a player and an audience member. On set, we put our everything into it with a sense of urgency. I once asked the director how he assembled this team, and he told me it was because of the sincerity within each of us.”

Cha Joo-Young then continued to share how it was to shoot with such amazing actors on set and shared how focused everyone was. She said, “Even though we all got along well, we never had casual conversations on set. Everyone just came fully prepared, knowing that we all had to succeed together.” While she was speaking about her The Glory co-actors, photos of the cast members, including Song Hye-Kyo, Lim Ji-Yeon, Lee Do-Hyun, and Jung Sung-Il, appeared on the screen.

However, Park Sung-Hoon, who played Jeon Jae-Joon in the series, was missing from the photos. Despite Park Sung-Hoon being an old guest celeb on the show, his photo being censored grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It sparked a lot of attention from the audience as he was recently caught up in a controversial scandal after posting a video that was a p***ographic parody of his show, Squid Game 2.

He later deleted it and apologized for his inappropriate activity. But still, people slammed the actor and lashed out at him, demanding his exclusion from all the upcoming projects. The actor even stepped down from his upcoming drama, The Tyrant’s Chef.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Lee Dong-Wook’s Upcoming K-Drama ‘The Divorce Insurance’ – When & Where To Watch, Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News