Squid Game Season 2 has been receiving a positive reaction from audiences worldwide. Many fans have described this sequel to the deadly game as worth the nearly three-year wait. However, this season also witnesses the departure of several prominent characters from the Squid Game franchise. This article will cover all the key character deaths in this season.

Before proceeding, it’s important to note that this article contains major spoilers for Season 2. Please read with caution.

One of the Major Name Died in the Squid Game Season 2 – Spoiler

Episode 1 of Squid Game Season 2 features the death of the Salesman, the character who hands out cards to participants after playing Ddakji, a traditional Korean game. This occurs when Seong Gi-hun captures the Salesman to uncover the real mastermind behind the Squid Games.