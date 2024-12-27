Squid Game Season 2 has been receiving a positive reaction from audiences worldwide. Many fans have described this sequel to the deadly game as worth the nearly three-year wait. However, this season also witnesses the departure of several prominent characters from the Squid Game franchise. This article will cover all the key character deaths in this season.
Before proceeding, it’s important to note that this article contains major spoilers for Season 2. Please read with caution.
One of the Major Name Died in the Squid Game Season 2 – Spoiler
Episode 1 of Squid Game Season 2 features the death of the Salesman, the character who hands out cards to participants after playing Ddakji, a traditional Korean game. This occurs when Seong Gi-hun captures the Salesman to uncover the real mastermind behind the Squid Games.
Trending
After nearly two years of searching, individuals sent by Gi-hun manage to locate the Salesman and attempt to trap him. However, this confrontation results in one of them, Mr. Kim, losing his life. When Gi-hun and the Salesman finally come face-to-face, they engage in a deadly game, which ends with the Salesman losing and taking his own life.
Despite his brief appearance, the audience is deeply impressed by Gong Yoo’s performance as The Salesman throughout the series.
Thanos Died in the Sixth Episode of Squid Game Season 2
One of the newly introduced characters who gained significant attention from fans was Thanos, a cryptic and psychotic individual presented as a rapper and singer. However, during a brawl in the washroom between two groups, Thanos met his demise in this heated physical altercation.
Despite his early death, Thanos is portrayed as one of the prominent characters in this deadly game series throughout Season 2.
Seong’s Best Friend, Jeong Bae Died in the Ending Moments of the Series
Jeong Bae is depicted as Seong Gi-hun’s best friend. In the previous season, he was the person Player 456 approached for financial help for his mother, but he did not assist. In Season 2, Jeong Bae enters the game and reunites with his friend.
However, the season concludes dramatically when the Front Man, wearing his signature black mask, appears and kills Jeong Bae in front of Gi-hun.
This act serves as punishment for their attempted attack on the management team. This is due to Seong’s attempt to end the game but got betrayed by Player 001, who is revealed to be the Front Man himself. Now, Player 456 remains alive, and the game is set to continue in Season 3.
For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!
Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News