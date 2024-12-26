The Squid Game Season 2 is all set to stream on the Netflix platform. The makers have already asserted its release on December 26, 2024. Meanwhile, fans have been puzzled about the actual release timings for this season. Amidst this, the official Twitter (now X) account has announced the release timings for Season 2 of Squid Game.

What are the timings of Squid Game Season 2?

Attention players: 12:01 a.m. PST

3:01 a.m. EST

5:01 a.m. BRT

8:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. CET

1:31 p.m. IST

5:01 p.m. JST

5:01 p.m. KST#SquidGame2 — Squid Game (@squidgame) December 26, 2024

The release timings for Squid Game Season 2 vary across time zones. The official Squid Game Twitter (now X) account recently announced the release schedule using a gimmick inspired by the popular web series. The message begins with the notification “Attention Players,” followed by the release timings for Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix:

12:01 a.m. PST

3:01 a.m. EST

5:01 a.m. BRT

8:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. CET

1:31 p.m. IST

5:01 p.m. JST

5:01 p.m. KST

Here, IST refers to Indian Standard Time, which is addressed to fans in India. The remaining codes represent standard time zones for viewers worldwide.

What is the story plot of Squid Game Season 2?

The second season of Squid Game will witness Seong Gi-hun’s comeback to the fatal game. In the first season, Seong won after defeating all the other players and making considerable sacrifices. Seong Gi-hun, known as Player 456, retains the same player number in the trailer for the second season.

His motive for re-entering the deadly game is to bring it to an end and expose the entire operation behind its management. Additionally, Hwang Jun-ho, the police officer and brother of the Front Man, is also featured in the trailer. Despite being shot in the previous season, it appears he has survived and may bring the police force to put a stop to the games.

How Many Episodes Are in Squid Game Season 2?

There is a huge buzz that Squid Game Season 2 will include seven episodes. The previous season had nine episodes. However, this time, it appears that the length of the season has been diminished. Fans must wait just a few more hours for an official confirmation. Once released, viewers can stream Squid Game Season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News