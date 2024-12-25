So many actors have found the loves of their lives and their future spouses on the sets of a project. The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway, who plays Abby Newman on the popular soap opera, is also on the list. Her husband is Justin Gaston, an actor and musician who enjoyed a lot of eyeballs after he starred in Taylor Swift’s music video for Love Story.

The couple met on the sets of a film and even got married on-screen on The Young and the Restless when Gaston played Chance for a brief period. Here’s what the two have revealed about their marriage and experience working on the soap opera as a couple and newlyweds.

Inside Melissa Ordway’s Love Story With Justin Gaston

Justin, on meeting Melissa for the first time

During a previous conversation with Soap Hub, Justin revealed how he met Melissa during the chemistry read on the sets of the thriller film Escapee. They “hit it off right away,” as per the actor. He divulged that at that time, she didn’t have a car, which is why he drove her around; thus, “things moved quickly” between them. “She met my family almost immediately, and everyone loved her,” Justin explained to the soap opera news portal.

“We got engaged 14 months later and were married within two years of meeting,” he added. To add to the irony of the situation, Melissa and Justin may have ended up together but their characters “got murdered and hung in a tree together.” While it was a pretty gruesome onscreen ending, that brutal scene got them closer, thus escalating their offscreen love story.

Justin on playing Chance Chancellor on Y&R

During the pandemic, Justin temporarily filled in for the character of Chance Chancellor because the actor Donny Boaz had contracted COVID. “At that time, they had strict rules, no onscreen kissing unless it was a real-life couple,” Justin disclosed. So he flew out and filmed for the show for a few weeks. The married couple even got to marry each other on screen.

For those unfamiliar, Abby and Chance’s marriage fell apart when she cheated on him with Devon. Recently, she married Devon, played by Bryton James. That’s a soap opera for you, but regardless, Melissa and Justin are happily married in real life and have two daughters, Olivia and Sophie.

Melissa on working with Justin on Y&R

Gaston also spoke about how much he loves the girls and how sad it is to see them growing up so fast. “Each phase of life seems to come with a new kind of joy,” he had told the portal. Meanwhile, Melissa has also opened up about her husband in the past. She told Soaps how she loves working with Justin and how they had to film a few honeymoon scenes in Y&R.

“We were trying not to laugh. I remember at one point, he went to kiss me in a scene and did it so weird, not like a normal kiss,” she stated. Melissa added that the couple still laughs about that scene to this day, talking about how nervous Justin gets while kissing his wife on screen.

