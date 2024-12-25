The Real Housewives franchise has been reality television’s most significant source of fights, memes, and personal life drama. The Salt Lake City edition is enjoying a successful fifth season at this very moment. The ongoing season stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, and new face Bronwyn Newport.

During an episode of RHOSLC season 5, Bronwyn revealed that she had faced infidelity in her marriage with her husband, Todd Bradley. The news went viral, so she recently clarified what she meant. Here’s what she revealed about her husband’s affair and how it affected her life.

Bronwyn Newport Clarifies Husband Todd Bradley’s Infidelity

During a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, Bronwyn was the guest alongside Melissa Gorga of the New Jersey edition. Andy Cohen, the host of the talk show and the producer of Real Housewives, asked her if how her marriage is portrayed is how it actually is. Bronwyn replied that she just wanted to be truly herself on the show.

“I can be a little sarcastic; I just kind of put everything out there,” she said and cheekily added, “I’ve learned that honesty is the best policy until you’re on reality TV.” Bronwyn continued that the whole process was jarring since everyone wanted to look perfect on television. While honest, she made it clear that some days, Todd drives her crazy.

Talking about his infidelity, she stated, “A lot of it was a misunderstanding. We have different boundaries.” Bronwyn further explained, “Todd never did anything physical with anybody. It wasn’t a big affair. It was really that I was uncomfortable with how much he talked to somebody who was very flirty with him.” She added that the viral conversation was more about her.

She continued that she was trying to tell her fellow cast members that she herself felt insecure about certain things in life.

Bronwyn added, “I take things personally. It’s hard for me, and I used that as an example. I wish I hadn’t.” For those unaware, the controversial scene featured the 39-year-old opening up about her personal struggles, be it her marriage, Todd’s infidelity, or her experience as a stepmom.

Bronwyn Newport’s Admission Of Infidelity In Her Marriage With Todd

Bronwyn had mentioned, “How hard it is to be a stepmom, how hard it is to navigate being with someone older and successful. And the infidelity that we’ve had in our situation.” Fans and her fellow The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members were shocked by the revelation. With the chatter around it, Bronwyn cleared the air on the talk show.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: Is Ariana Madix Open To Appearing On The Valley After Vanderpump Rules Reboot? DWTS Alum Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News