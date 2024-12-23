The drama between reality stars never really ends. Especially when there’s a franchise like The Real Housewives, which has several different editions. Cast members from its shows have their own unique relationships. From being friends and getting along to rivalries and not-so-pleasant chats.

Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has previously been accused of buying followers on social media. And the claim hasn’t been a one-hit wonder since more than one housewife has alleged that over the course of time. Now, Melissa has responded to these claims and here’s what the socialite had to say about the buying followers allegations.

Melissa Gorga Slams Claims She Buys Followers

On the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Melissa was a guest with Salt Lake City newbie Bronwyn Newport. During the talk show’s fan questions segment, a viewer asked Melissa what she had to say about Kiki Barth claiming that she had bought her social media followers. Kiki wasn’t the first housewife to claim this. Alexia Nepola had also alleged the same.

Andy Cohen, the host of WWHL and the executive producer of the Real Housewives, seemed quite interested in the question as he sipped on his drink after hearing it. On the other hand, Melissa responded, “I mean it’s so crazy how I have so many successful businesses and I have created this platform.” She added that these claims were “actually very disappointing.”

The reality star added that her colleagues had watched her work so hard to create the brand that she has created and yet made such claims. She felt that she had multiple successful businesses and found it “insulting” that they assumed that she had “cheated to do that.” On her having followers, Melissa questioned, “How about they like to watch what I’m doing?”

Melissa Gorga On Her Successful Businesses

“They love my cute kids, they love the family, they love Joe, they love the business,” she stated and called these claims “wrong.” The 45-year-old also pointed out Alexia’s part in the claims. Cohen added that the former was also close friends with Melissa’s sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. It’s no secret that Teresa and Melissa have an extremely frosty relationship.

While both of them star in the New Jersey edition, Kiki and Alexia feature in the Miami edition of The Real Housewives. Melissa wasn’t done with her response yet though. “I think it’s just not fair,” she continued. “Like I work really hard I would never cheat. I don’t cheat,” she claimed and added that she is one of the few housewives who have been successful when it comes to running businesses. She recently launched her own sprinkle cookie line.

“So sorry I have the followers,” she quipped and then concluded, “I dress cute, so they want to see what I’m wearing.” Meanwhile, the New Jersey edition is currently on pause after the conclusion of its 14th season.

