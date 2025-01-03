Jennifer Aydin, star of Real Housewives of New Jersey, is facing heavy backlash after sharing a video in which she criticized employees at a Jersey Mike’s Subs location. The clip she posted on social media shows her and a relative venting about a frustrating experience waiting for their subs before a vacation.

The Full Video of Jennifer (aka piece of 💩) Aydin SHAMING an elderly woman working on New Years Day at a @jerseymikes at an Airport because the Aydin bitch couldn’t get her way getting sandwiches. 😵‍💫 @Andy #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/TCRJ6mPmYC — Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) January 2, 2025

Jennifer Aydin’s Rant At An Airport Jersey Mike‘s Subs

In the video, Aydin, 47, complains about a lengthy wait in line, claiming that an elderly worker, who she says is “80 years old,” took too long preparing their sandwich. She was visibly irritated, noting that the woman’s pace seemed to stretch the wait time, adding, “It felt like forever.”

“The 80-year-old that was working there, the amount of time she took to cut that bread was almost as much as we were waiting on that line. Geez,” the RHONJ star said in the video, per Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘑𝘌𝘕𝘕𝘐𝘍𝘌𝘙 𝘈𝘠𝘋𝘐𝘕 (@jenniferaydin)

Aydin also mocked the employee for acting as if she couldn’t hear them and implied that the worker was slow because she was in a bad mood on New Year’s morning. She added, “Everything was slow … we get it. It’s early in the morning, you’re in a bad mood, it’s New Year’s — you’re working. I’d be pissed, too.”

The situation escalated when Aydin tried to modify her order to include a tuna sub for one of her sons. She was told she’d need to either go back in line or get permission from the man behind her, who flatly refused, calling her request “ridiculous.” Aydin responded by calling him a “freakin’ jerk” and recording the altercation.

The man, who claimed to be a law professor, threatened to sue her over what he called her “fake” jewelry if the video was posted. The reality star fired back, defending her jewelry, which she claimed was “real,” and boasted about her husband being a “medical doctor.”

“Fake diamonds, bitch? What you don’t know — you better ask somebody, Please,” she said in the rant. She also insisted she was a “celebrity,” a claim many critics have found off-putting. “I am a f–king celebrity, you asshole!” Aydin told another waiting customer.

Several Fans Criticized Jennifer Aydin’s Unprofessional Attitude

The video quickly went viral, with many fans condemning Aydin’s actions. Some criticized her for mocking an older woman working during the busy holiday season, while others pointed out the hypocrisy in her complaints about a minimum-wage worker.

Bish who cares. There are so many bigger problems in the world. Grow up. You’re stuck in a 10 year old mind. — Vague & Ambiguous (@v_ambiguous) January 3, 2025

I don’t know who she is, but girl needs to be humbled fast — Melismarella (@Musikchyld) January 3, 2025

Her aggressive behavior and language in public are insane. A truly vile person. — Cal (@missgypsygirlie) January 2, 2025

If she’s such a rich bitch why if s she flying commercial 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Worlds okest sister. (@itsdesserts) January 2, 2025

Many also called out her self-proclaimed “celebrity” status, with some questioning her sense of entitlement. As the drama unfolded, fans took to social media to express their disgust, with some accusing Aydin of being pretentious and inconsiderate.

Her behavior was labeled as “vile” and “disgusting,” while others questioned her priorities, pointing out that there were much more serious matters in the world than her sandwich order.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Are Bravo Execs Mad At The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Cast For Being Messy? Dolores Catania Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News