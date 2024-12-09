Over the last few years, Vanderpump Rules has cemented itself as a fan-favorite reality show. Apart from drama and controversies, the series brought to the forefront a group of reality stars regularly followed by the audience. Tom Sandoval is one of them, though not for any good reasons. The 42-year-old was dubbed a villain by the viewers.

The infamous Scandoval saga brought Sandoval’s adultery and toxic behavior to light. Even now, when those episodes are replayed, he receives a lot of hate. Because of the resurfaced hatred, Sandoval believes reality stars deserve residual pay. Here’s what the former bartender divulged.

Tom Sandoval On Wanting Residual Pay Due To Resurfacing Hate

At a launch party event, Sandoval spoke to The US Mirror about wanting residuals for episodes replayed by networks. Hollywood stars currently enjoy this deal because of negotiations from the Screen Actors Guild. Referring to how he gets hate once again when old episodes are re-aired, he mentioned that monetary benefits from such situations would help.

“It would be nice to get paid for that, you know what I mean… getting residuals,” he told the media portal. Sandoval explained, “It’s not like when somebody plays Fight Club with Brad Pitt,” and stated that the Hollywood star does not get a “rush of negativity” when such films are rewatched. On the other hand, he faces ire every time an episode gets broadcast again.

“Obviously I’ll take the more money,” he continued but stated that “it is what it is” since he knew what signing up for the reality show could result in. He also pointed out that apart from the downsides, there are a lot of other good opportunities to come with the dramatic world of reality television. “It’s a great platform to really put yourself out there,” Tom Sandoval expressed.

When the socialite was asked if production companies could be more fair with their talent and cast members, he diplomatically replied that they “probably could, but so could a lot of things in life.” Sandoval stated that if such a union for reality stars was established, he would be open to joining it, but only if all of his other needs and demands were fully met.

Tom Sandoval On Reignited Hate Due To Episode Replays

The actor added that it depended on the kind of union and how it was run. Sandoval further felt that being on reality shows was much more different than other entertainment content. He pointed out that when networks replayed old controversial episodes, it “reignited those feelings again” which resulted in the return of online trolling and bashing.

For the unversed, Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, his partner of nine long years, with their co-star and friend Rachel Leviss. This incident from last year set the Internet abuzz and resulted in Sandoval receiving a lot of hate.

