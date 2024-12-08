When Ahsoka premiered on Disney+ in 2023, the audience loved it for its solid performances and thrilling storyline set in the Star Wars universe. The show focuses on the titular Jedi, who fights against a dangerous threat to the galaxy. Created by Dave Filoni, the series topped viewership charts upon its release, which led to its renewal for a second season. So when can we expect Ahsoka Season 2 to release and what will it be about? Continue reading to find out.

Ahsoka Season 2: Potential Cast

The main cast members of Ahsoka are expected to return for Season 2. These include Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, and Evan Whitten as Jacen Syndulla.

The rest of the cast includes Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, David Tennant as Huyang, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

Ahsoka Season 2: Expected Story

The Ahsoka sequel will answer the lingering questions left in the first season’s finale. Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are stuck on Peridea, while Baylan Skoll was last seen on a statue of the Father, a Force god.

Baylan seems to be searching for a great power possibly tied to the World Between Worlds, a place connected to time and space. Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger have returned in the main galaxy, which will set up a new conflict.

Does Ahsoka Season 2 Have A Release Date Yet?

Disney+ is yet to announce the official release date of Ahsoka Season 2. However, it is confirmed that the show will begin production in April 2025 in the UK. The first season started filming in May 2022 and premiered on Disney+ in August 2023. Considering the same trend, Ahsoka sequel is expected to be released in mid-2026.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Are Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Putting Work On The Backburner To Focus on Kids?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News