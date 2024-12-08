The news that Vanderpump Rules will be rebooted and return next year with an all-new cast may have surprised some people, but not most of them. Consistent fans and many of the original cast members, including Lisa Vanderpump, had an inkling this was going to eventually happen.

The main face and the one behind the series’ name, Vanderpump, started the show by featuring bartenders and workers from her restaurants and bars in the show. The Real Housewives alum has now opened up about why the series was rebooted, and here’s what she revealed.

Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why Vanderpump Rules Was Rebooted

During the grand opening of her new restaurant, Pinky’s by Vanderpump, the business mogul spoke to Access Hollywood about the shakeup of the popular Bravo show. She stated, “It felt like we told that story. I mean, it’d been 12 years, 11 seasons, so I think it was time to go back to grassroots.” She pointed out that the whole premise of the Bravo series, prior to its massive success, was to focus on the restaurant business and its workers.

Vanderpump added that she can not and does not want to minimize “the importance of how great that cast was.” Calling them open, she revealed that she loved them all, “but it was time to call it a day.” The socialite then expressed that the decision took a lot of talks. While the decision was important for the future of the show, she accepted that she was also sad.

After all, it was the closing of a chapter—one that spanned 11 seasons and 12 years. Meanwhile, Vanderpump, who is also the show’s executive producer, was asked what she was looking for in the all-new cast of the upcoming rebooted season 12, and she had some suggestions.

Lisa Vanderpump On What She’s Looking For In New Cast

The 64-year-old mentioned that she was looking for authenticity. “I think that’s the first thing you look for,” she explained. The point is finding cast members “that can just be themselves.” She stated that nothing was as enjoyable as people being honest with their lives. Apart from honesty and authenticity in individual cast members, more is required.

Vanderpump Rules is a show about connections, friendships, and group dynamics. One of the reasons the show was rebooted was because the original group’s dynamic was fractured beyond repair. “I’m looking for great connections, which always happen, whether positive or negative,” she asserted. That is a key element to the whole concept of the show.

“When you are in the restaurant business, it’s a nucleus, and it holds everybody together, and that’s when things get complicated,” the actress concluded. The following season of Vanderpump Rules will start filming in 2025. While a few names have been circulating, there has not been any official confirmation or concrete decision regarding casting.

