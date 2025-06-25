Raj Babbar was a part of many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films between the 1980s and 1990s. However, his personal life made more noise, thanks to his controversial relationship and subsequent marriage with the late Smita Patil. Their union was one of a fiasco because Babbar was already married to Nadira Zaheer when he had fallen in love with Patil.

How Did Raj Babbar Fall In Love With Smita Patil?

The Fashion actor was impressed with Patil at the first sight while working with her in the 1982 film, Bheegi Palkein. They also had an endearing clash which only laid the foundation of a relationship. According to Bollywood Shaadi, he revealed in a throwback interview with a publication, “I met her for the first time in Rourkela in Orissa, where we had gone to shoot Satish Misra’s film Bheegi Palken. Our first meeting ended in a sort of clash – a sweet clash that laid the foundation of a relationship later. I was impressed by her from the word go”.

Raj Babbar And Smita Patil Started Their Relationship Defying All Odds

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil soon began a whirlwind romance, defying all societal norms despite the former’s marital status. The Namak Halal actress also had no qualms about the fact that Babbar was already married and also began a live-in relationship with him. According to Bollywood Shaadi, Babbar revealed to The Times Of India that his first wife Nadira Zaheer was mature enough to understand his strong feelings for Patil.

Raj Babbar was quoted as saying, “Smita entered my life unexpectedly. When I met Smita Patil for the first time, I realised there was depth to her character. She was generally very friendly and sought my advice once in a while. Gradually, we formed an intimate bond. My relationship with Smita was not the result of problems with Nadira – it just happened. Nadira was mature enough to understand my feelings. Juhi always loved being with Smita.”

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil tied the knot in 1983. Their son, Prateik Babbar was born in 1986. However, their union was a short-lived one as Patil tragically passed away just 15 days after giving birth to her son, owing to childbirth complications. While her untimely death was a huge blow for Raj, he reportedly soon found love in Rekha again for a brief period of time before reuniting with his first wife, Nadira and their children Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

