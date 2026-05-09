Faith has found its way to the box office, and after a quiet start on Friday, Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam has witnessed a phenomenal jump at the box office on its second day. Proving once again that devotional content, if done right, has the potential to maximize its numbers and turn a winner. Looking at the pace of the film, it is highly possible that it will grow to a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday!

The Leap of Faith: 173% Growth!

While the numbers were low on the opening day, the positive chatter began brewing in the evening shows, and the result is visible in the day 2 numbers, which were an explosion for the film with a huge growth.

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Friday, May 8, Krishnavataram Part 1 earned 1.15 crore, marking a staggering 173% growth within just 24 hours. On the opening day, the film earned only 42 lakh! Clearly, the Krishna Leela narrative is resonating deeply with the family audience.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 42 lakh

Day 2: 1.15 crore

Total: 1.47 crore

The demand for the film was so high that it added more shows. The film’s presence grew nearly three times, settling at 1,549 shows across the country, against almost 500 shows on day 1. The occupancy for Day 2 stood at a healthy 15.2%. While that number might look moderate on paper, for a devotional film, it indicates a very steady flow of audience.

About Krishnavataram

Rated 6.9 on IMDb, this Hardik Gajjar film is winning hearts in the theaters. The official synopsis of the film says, “An epic devotional journey following Lord Krishna from Dwarka to Kurukshetra after parting with Radha, revealing his profound connections with people and the timeless wisdom he shares about love, duty, and life’s deeper meaning.”

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Krishnavataram Part 1 Music Review: Irshad Kamil, Sonu Nigam – Shreya Ghoshal Weave Magic With Krishna Leela Songs & I Hope This Reaches Bhajan Clubbing Obsessed Gen-Z!

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