So if you spend enough time on the internet, you might already be aware of Bhajan clubbing. A new trend started by the happening youngsters, where they meet together, and loud music meets foot tapping devotional lyrics, if that means anything. Although I don’t judge anyone for this, loud music and devotion together have never been my cup of tea. Now, let me be clear, loud music does not mean the volume, it means the composition that rarely finds a place in your heart once the song is over. So, here is an album that I would highly recommend – Krishnavatram Part 1.

There is a certain kind of magic that happens when melody meets mindfulness, and composer Prasad S seems to have found the key to that door. In an era where spiritual music often gets lost in over-processed synths or repetitive chants, this music album seems to have class, culture, and soul all blended together beautifully. Irshad Kamil’s writing makes it more magical, and right from Sonu Nigam to Shreya Ghoshal and Neeti Mohan to Javed Ali, make sure to make this divine world alive with their voices!

With the poetic giant Irshad Kamil weaving words that feel like a conversation with the soul, and a lineup of singers that looks like a ‘Who’s Who’ of the music industry, this album isn’t just a collection of songs; it’s a journey. Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam is arguably the best devotional album you might have heard in recent years. It bridges the gap between classical and contemporary music with such precision that you would put this on loop, first thing in the morning! I really wish it reaches as many people as it can, because this album is magic. It soothes you and surprisingly keeps you happy and light!

The music album has 8 songs, and we will dissect them in detail, highlighting the beauty of each one of them.

Song: Kunj Bihari

Singer: Prasad S

The captain of the ship, Prasad S, takes the mic himself for this one. It’s a grounded, earthy start to the album. The high here is the simplicity; it doesn’t try too hard to be grand, making the devotion feel personal. Irshad Kamil takes your hearts as he writes, “Krishna parchhai, man mein hai chhai, Krishna Leelaayein humne dohraayi, Vrindavan mein wo, mere man mein wo, Kanha radhamayi, Radha Kaanhaayi!”

Song: Prem Ki Leela

Singers: Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Suvarna Tiwari

The song is an absolute Fire! Shreya Ghoshal and Javed Ali are a match made in musical heaven. This track captures the playful, vibrant energy of Vrindavan. The harmonies between the three singers are the highlight here. It’s rhythmic, it’s catchy, and it’s the perfect bridge between traditional folk. As you hear Suvarna Tiwari, take the song to its maximum potential with Ab Ke Hori Main Khelungi, a piece you might have heard before in Sardari Begum. But Suvarna, after winning our hearts with her Thumri-style singing in Nirmohiya from Bandish Bandits, takes on this Hori with brilliant class! She has my heart!

Song: Shyamal Sanware

Singers: Sonu Nigam, Neeti Mohan, Prasad S

When Sonu Nigam hits those high notes, time stops. Neeti Mohan provides a beautiful contrast to this Ras Leela song! The song explores the banter between Gopi and Krishna with such playfulness that you travel to another world! The highs and lows have been beautifully balanced in this semi-classical piece!

Song: Mukhda Dikha Jaiyo

Singer: Shweta Mohan

Shweta Mohan brings a ‘Meera-like’ innocence to this track. It’s a song of surrender. The vocals take center stage. The high point? The sheer purity in her voice. It feels like a private conversation between a devotee and her lord in the quiet hours. One of the most peaceful tracks on the record. Irshad Kamil takes this song to another level, writing, “Dhadkan baagi, Man Anuragi, Kyun Ghabraaye Baar Baar Haye, Vichlit Ho Gayi, Vanchit Ho Gayi, Ab Lo Piya ji Saar Saar Haaye.”

Song: Mann Ki Dasha

Singer: Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal, this time, takes us into a trance. This song is purely about the first emotion of love, and when you are in love with the almighty himself, then devotion meets longing and surrender! Kamil’s lyrics shine the brightest here, exploring the psychology of love and trust. It’s hauntingly beautiful.

Song: Shubh Din Aayo

Singers: Shweta Mohan, Abby V, Shivam Singh

How do you welcome God himself? This celebration track is grand, cinematic feel. Abby V’s classical prowess adds a layer of sophistication that is rare in mainstream albums. This is satisfaction to another level!

Song: Krishna Govinda

Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan brings the power to this album. She brings a ‘Rudra’ energy – powerful, commanding, and intense. It feels like Shiva himself is dancing to this tune! This track is built on a heavy rhythmic base that feels like a heartbeat. This might be the song for this ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ generation for their jams! It is high-energy, chant-driven, and incredibly infectious.

Song: Ant Mein Aarambh”

Singer: Sonu Nigam

The album ends on a philosophical high. Sonu Nigam returns to tell us that every end is just a new beginning. The arrangement is calm, letting us dive into the vastness of the universe. It is meditative. The Shanti you need! Very personal and very philosophical!

PS. Irshad Kamil has my heart for this album. My favorite line from this album is stuck with me since I heard it. “Panghat prem ka tu hai, Main Pyaasi badli, Chanchal Chitavan dekho, Ho jaaun pagli. Hoja jo hona chahiye, itna tu soche kaahe, main sang tere ab Aakash tak, Aasha, Niraasha main hoon, Teri Abhilasha Main Hoon, Main sang tere ab tak vishwas tak.”

What an album!

5 stars!

For more music reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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