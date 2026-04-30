Do you remember the time when Aamir Khan decided to strike a social chord with the audience with his talk show Satyameva Jayate? I do not know about everyone else, but for me, one of the exciting parts of that show was the theme song at the end of each episode, beautifully written by various lyricists and composed beautifully by Ram Sampath! So obviously, I was looking forward to the music of Ek Din, composed by him. Starring Junaid Khan and marking Sai Pallavi’s debut in Hindi Cinema, the film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Ram Sampath is a gifted music composer. I fell in love with him when I first heard him singing Dheere Dheere Haule Haule, a liberating song on sexual abuse, that was featured in one of the episodes of Satyameva Jayate. Meanwhile, the songs of Ek Din are written by Irshad Kamil, and he does not need an introduction. Right from the moment I first heard Kabhi Dil Ke Qareeb, Tumhe Mere Naseeb, Yun Laayenge Socha Na Tha, I have been in awe!

Cutting a very long story short, when these two supremely talented people come together, it is expected to be magical! Also, because they came together for Ek Din, a film produced by Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan Productions usually delivers soundtracks that define a film through the songs, be it Lagaan or Taare Zameen Par. So does Ek Din hit the right chords with its music? Scroll down to dissect the songs with us!

The music album has 6 songs – basically 5 fresh pieces, since one of them has distinct male and female versions. Check out the complete music review of the album.

Song – Ek Din Title Track

Singer: Arijit Singh

The title track is supposed to be the heartbeat of the film. Here, it turns into a faint pulse; despite Arijit Singh trying to infuse enough pathos, the melody does not just stay! It feels like a forgettable song, once you move to the next one! It does not cement a place in your heart. The composition lacks that hook that makes a title track linger. It is forgettable the moment the 4-minute mark reaches the endpoint.

Song – Khwaab Dekhoon

Singers: Arijit Singh & Tarannum Malik Jain

A romantic duet that should have been the most beautiful Ishq wala song for Sai Pallavi’s debut. Irshad Kamil’s lyrics try to weave magic, but it is probably Ram Sampath’s composition that feels a bit tired and laid back! There is no chemistry between the lead singers as well!

Konichiwa

Singers: Arijit Singh, Neha Karode & Rishi Singh

Konichiwa means hello in Japanese. The song is an attempt at being quirky and upbeat. But it is arguably the most jarring track of the lot. It tries too hard to be Gen-Z and experimental, resulting in chaos, and looking at the snippets from the film, the song neither fits Junaid Khan‘s persona nor the soulful aura Sai Pallavi usually carries. Looking at the lyrics, one can figure out that two people are exploring a place, but the energy is so bizarre for the song! I mean, two people living life to the fullest should have been some Matargashti, or Goa Teri Ada, or some Senorita energy!

Behke Yaar

Singers: Arijit Singh & Meghna Mishra

This track has some feel to it despite not feeling trippy or mesmerizing! However, something just does not click! Despite having beautiful verses like – Main aam sa ladka, lo khaas ho baitha, ho khaas kyun naa wo jo tera hai!

Tadapnaa Judaa Judaa

Singer: Arijit Singh

Arijit in dard mode is usually a winner. However, Tadapnaa Judaa Judaa has no tadap! It sounds the same as the rest of the songs on the album! Oh, what a wasted opportunity!

Ek Din Title Track

Singer: Meghna Mishra

The only song that hits right in this entire album is the female version of the title track! You will have to listen to it to believe. Trust me, it does!

A Debut and a Farewell Gone Wrong

Sai Pallavi is one of the best actresses of the country, and if you have not heard her love song Malare in Premam, you are missing a huge beauty in life! Her screen presence mostly marks iconic music (listen to Rowdy Baby as well on my suggestion). Anyway, to see her debut in Hindi cinema with an album so devoid of soul is heartbreaking! There isn’t a single song here that she can own on screen, a single melody that would make the audience associate her with a timeless Hindi tune.

On the other hand, Arijit Singh, the voice of a generation, is treated like some self-generated Excel sheet. This is Arijit Singh‘s final major film outing as he retired from playback singing. Giving him an entire album needed to be something that could have been remembered for eternity! Instead, he is given tunes that feel like discarded scratches from a decade ago. Honestly, Arijit at his worst is better than most at their best, but the songs are so beneath his stature that it feels unfair to give him a playback farewell with his album!

Ek Din’s music is not bad – the problem is, it is mediocre! It’s an album that exists but doesn’t live.

Check out the entire jukebox here.

For more music reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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