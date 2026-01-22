Music isn’t just a part of a war film; it is the very heartbeat that keeps the spirits high during those three hours, even if the guns go silent. It was in 1997 that JP Dutta changed the entire landscape of war films with Border. But what was the icing on the cake was the soundtrack of the film, which topped the music charts. Border 2, years later, keeps the legacy alive with another gut-wrenching music album!

While the original album was composed by Anu Malik and written by Javed Akhtar, the new album is composed by Mithoon and written by Manoj Muntashir. And like the previous one, this album has all the ingredients to turn into a national emotion. It is just a matter of time!

The Soul of Border 2: Sonu Nigam

If there is one man who carries the legacy on his shoulders, it is Sonu Nigam. He is the soul of the album, shouldering the collective grief and pride of the Indian soldiers. While he acts as a bridge between 1997 and 2025 with Ghar Kab Aaoge, Mitti Ke Bete reminds us why Sonu Nigam is the undisputed king of emotions. He tears you apart with that song!

The album Border 2 has 9 songs. Here is a detailed music review of the album.

Song: Ghar Kab Aaoge

Original Song Composed by: Anu Malik

Original Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Song Recreated by: Mithoon

Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir Shukla

Singers: Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra & Diljit Dosanjh

Mithoon has treated Anu Malik‘s masterpiece with immense respect. The addition of Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh adds a modern layer of pain without diluting the original’s essence. Manoj Muntashir’s additional lines blend seamlessly with Javed Akhtar’s legendary poetry. In one of the verses, Diljit Dosanjh sings ‘Main peeche chhod aaya duaayein karti maa, ki isse bhi pyaari mujhe ye Dharti Maa.’ It makes a special place in your heart. We have already discussed the song in much detail, and you can check it out in our song review of Ghar Kab Aaoge!

Song: Ishq Da Chehra

Music: Sachet-Parampara

Singer: Diljit Dosanjh, Parampara Tandon, Sachet Tandon

Lyrics: Kausar Munir

Sachet-Parampara brings the ‘young love’ vibe. Diljit Singh’s versatility shines here as he shifts from war-cry to romance. Kausar Munir captures the innocence and purity of romance as she writes ‘Tujh mein koi daag nahi hai, Chaand tainu yaara ve kaise kahun.’

Song: Jaate Hue Lamhon

Original Song Composed by: Anu Malik

Original Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Song Recreated by: Mithoon

Singers: Roop Kumar Rathod & Vishal Mishra

Mithoon creates a melancholic masterpiece with Jaate Huye Lamhon. Vishal Mishra and Roop Kumar Rathod together are a vocal powerhouse. It captures the ‘parting’ pain beautifully. The song is extremely heavy on the heart; it cannot be a casual occupant on your playlist!

Song: Pyaari Lage

Music: Vishal Mishra

Singer: Vishal Mishra, Tulsi Kumar

Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir

The lyrics are good, the music is good, full of romance! It is a sweet, folk-infused melody by Vishal Mishra. Tulsi Kumar’s voice adds a soft, feminine perspective to the soldier’s life. Still, it feels slightly like a ‘commercial break’ in an otherwise high-emotion album! That does not mean that the song is bad! It simply means that the rest of the songs are par brilliance!

Song: Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai

Music: Anu Malik, Mithoon

Singer: Sonu Nigam, Palak Muchhal

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir

This is the weakest song of the album in my opinion! The new version just does not work for me! The arrangement feels a bit dated in some parts. Despite Sonu Nigam trying his best not to let the past shadow the present! But honestly, it does! The version feels a bit forced!

Song: Tara Rum Pum Pum

Music: Mithoon

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh

Lyrics: Kumaar

The energetic ‘fauji’ track, where Sukhwinder Singh’s energy is infectious. I have a feeling it would grow more on you once you watch it on-screen. The song has a very Hawan Karenge vibe, and it works!

Song: Hindustan Meri Jaan

Music: Anu Malik, Mithoon

Singer: Mohit Chauhan, B Praak

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir

B Praak brings his signature high-pitched emotional intensity. The song is designed to give you goosebumps.

Song: Mitti Ke Bete

Music: Mithoon

Singer: Sonu Nigam

Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir

I thought the best song of this album would be Ghar Kab Aaoge till Sonu Nigam arrived to tear you apart with his emotions in Mitti Ke Bete! Manoj Muntashir outshines himself as he writes ‘Hum Jo Jana Gana Mana, Hichki Banke Yaad Aayenge Wo Mitti Ke Bete!’ How do you even rate a song that says, “Tera Haal Tu Jaane Baba, Main To Khushi Se Pagal Hun. Jis Godi Mein Khela Tha Main Chala Usi Ke Kaandhe Par.’ The song captures the final journey of a soldier, blended with the bittersweet emotion of winning a war, but at what cost?

Border 2 album makes a place in your heart and definitely in your playlist! It guarantees goosebumps with its lyrics as well and Manoj Muntashir needs to be celebrated for this one! And I would still say, You cannot judge or rate a song that says, ‘Chaukat Pe Diye Jalte Hi Rahe, Kuch Ram Magar Laute Hi Nahi!’

Truly Heartbreaking!

Check out the jukebox here.

