What is the most dangerous form of romance? It is when you start romanticizing heartbreak and start building your sukoon around all that pain. It is walking on fire because you start falling in love with the idea of love, and you never want to leave that world. The unfulfilled love that requires the grace of letting go just escapes your thought process, and there is no coming back. It is mere destruction – an emotion that is catered brilliantly in the album of Tere Ishk Mein!

Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the music album of Aanand L Rai’s film is composed by AR Rahman, and the songs are written by Irshad Kamil. Despite coming from the world of Raanjhana, this music album absolutely travels in another dimension! It is obsessive love that roams in madness and fury, both blended into a devoted emotion – pain!

The music album of Tere Ishk Mein has nine songs, and all of them are just travelling towards the ultimate heartbreak. The compositions are complex and chaotic, and define the mood of the film distinctly! Every single song turns another chapter in the tragic narrative passionately!

Check out the music review of the film, discussing each and every song in detail.

Song: Tere Ishq Mein

Vocals: Arijit Singh

Chorus: Sarath Santosh, Sreekanth Hariharan, Aparna Harikumar, Aparna Narayanan

The definitive anthem of the film is a soaring one, crooned by Arijit Singh with a stunning rage you rarely see! The composition is edgy and gives the emotional core of the song a modern, rock feel, making it align with Gen-Z’s thought process! The song sets the tone for a consuming and exhausting love story as well. Irshad Kamil warns what’s coming as he writes, “Khel tootne ka kamaal hai magar, toot ke mohabbat kisi se naa karein!”

Song: Usey Kehna

Vocals: Nitesh Aher, Jonita Gandhi

Chorus: Amina Rafiq, Soubhagya Mohapatra, Suryansh

This really dark song with contrasting voices of Nitesh Aher and Jonita Gandhi is intimate and whispers the brooding ache behind the unfulfilled shades of love! A song that signifies the regrets in love! The song demands patience and attention to appreciate the poetry.

Song: Awaara Angaara

Vocals: Faheem Abdullah

Chorus: Pooja Tiwari, Nikitha Venkatesh, Shifa Ruby, Harshil Pathak, Nitesh Aher, Omkar Bhat, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Deepthi Suresh, Sushmita Narasimhan

My personal favorite track from this album is an unconventional and raw track. Faheem Abdullah’s voice is rugged and captures the rage and destruction. The song haunts in parts, especially when Irshad Kamil pens, “Jaane toota kyun, Main sheesha, na taara!”

Song: Deewaana Deewaana

Vocals: AR Rahman

When AR Rahman emotes, you just dive in. No questions asked, no time wasted. The song is a slightly Sufi-infused track focusing on rising and losing in love. At one point the song says, “Aise Toote Doobe Tum Mein Hum Khushbu Hain, Ya Khushbu Main, Dheeme-Dheeme Mehakte Jage Jage!”

Song: Tere Zikr Mein

Vocals: Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao’s voice is sheer poetry – the song is fierce, yet vulnerable, and offers a chaos in the calmness of heartbreak. The song shines in parts. It shines the brightest with the confession – Hote hain jo chahat mein, saare asar sach hain!

Song: Jigar Thanda

Vocals: Darshan Raval

Chorus: Ishan Rojindar, Yadu Krishnan, Shridhar Ramesh

The song breaks the monotony of the rage and the pain consistent with the album! Darshan Raval’s voice has a massive youth appeal, making the song a commercial hit. I have a feeling it would have more impact once you watch it on screen!

Song: Ladki Jaisi

Vocals: Sukhwinder Singh

Although I expected something chakachak or Atrangi Re’s Little Little here, the blast of energetic celebration in Sukhwinder Singh’s powerhouse vocals gives this track a punch. But still, the song has a passable energy to be honest.

Song: Chinnaware

Vocals: Shankar Mahadevan

Lyrics: Dhanush

Chorus: Arjun Chandy, Sarath Santosh

A brilliant divergence from the regular heartbreak being celebrated in this music album. The lyrics by Dhanush himself provide a raw, personal, and culturally rooted expression of love. But still, the song might have a limited target audience.

Song: Jigar Thanda (Female)

Vocals: Shilpa Rao, Amina Rafiq, Adithya RK

Another version of Jigar Thanda that has flair, thanks to Shilpa Rao’s voice. The jazz arrangement works, but is it as charming as the original? I doubt!

The album of Tere Ishk Mein complements the film’s theme – a tragic love story. But it enters into a brooding zone and never returns from that zone. The title track and Deewana Deewana act as monologues and reflect the silence after the emotional storm. But the rage, agony, and pain are too much to handle, and I would not suggest anyone to indulge much in this album!

Check out the jukebox of the music album of Tere Ishk Mein.

Advertisement

For more music reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gustaakh Ishq Music Review Ft. Fatima Sana Shaikh & Vijay Verma’s Ool Jalool Ishq – Only Gulzar Sahab & Vishal Bharadwaj Can Make Love Letters Sing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News