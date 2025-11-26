Gustaakh Ishq Music Review Ft. Fatima Sana Shaikh & Vijay Verma's Ool Jalool Ishq

What happens when Gulzar Sahab and Vishal Bharadwaj decide to sit together and create magic? You get three beautiful songs that you cannot get enough of! The album of Gustaakh Ishq is the emotional satiety we all might need right now in the name of love, and if you are a die-hard fan like I am, then get ready to be emotionally ruined, because this album is a world where you will be living for quite some time!

In a fast-paced world and Gen-Z relationships, this old-school music is what we all might have needed. While recently, Metro In Dino had a dash of romance but wrapped in modernity, this album takes you to the roots of old-school romance, where everything is calm, composed, and filled with warmth!

The music album of Gustaakh Ishq has three beautiful romantic songs, and all three render three different emotions for love. While Ool Jalool Ishq talks about the carefree love where we just do not care, Aap Is Dhoop Mein is the love letter you write but never deliver. Everything you feel for a person. Sheher Tere is the heartbreak we all have gone through, where we do not want to be in the place where we are!

Check out the detailed music review of the album of this Vibhu Puri film starring Vijay Verma and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Song: Ul Jalool Ishq

Singers: Shilpa Rao & Papon

Shilpa Rao’s beautiful voice, with its distinct texture, contrasts brilliantly with Papon’s earthy notes, making this composition explore the beautiful madness of love that destroys and yet sustains the soul. As the title suggests, the song is crazy, describing the extent to which we get wasted in love. Gulzar Sahab makes it a statutory warning in love as he writes, “ladkhadaate hain, dagmagaate hain, us gali mein hum behek jaate hain…Muskuraate hain khwaamakhah, jhenp jaate hain khwaamakha…Do dilon ke court mein muqadma hai ishq!”

Song: Shehar Tere

Singers: Jazim Sharma & Himani Kapoor

I stumbled upon Jazim Sharma almost 3-4 years ago, when I came across a Ghazal sung by him – Tere Ishq ki inteha chahta hoon. I have been a fan of his voice ever since! Himani Kapoor has been winning hearts ever since her Sa Re Ga Ma days, and when she sang that cover version of Ravi, she had my heart! Both these beautiful voices come together to paint a heartbreak that hurts in Sheher Tere. Gulzar Sahab defines separation when he writes, “Ikk chupp laike mar jaana, Ke dukh tainu nai dassna.”

Song: Aap Is Dhoop Mein

Singer: Arijit Singh

What is even a love album without Arijit Singh in it! When he says, Suniye, you stop just to listen to what he is about to say next, and you just smile when he sings, “Aap is dhoop meon acchi lagti hain.” Vishal Bhardwaj tackles this tricky meter with such ease that you just fall for his simplicity in this composition, which has probably occupied the maximum space in my heart at this point! Arijit handles the song with such grace that you just keep falling for this one composition, again and again!

The three songs of Gustaakh Ishq have all my heart, and I crave for more! You can drown in them at peace, and if being high is a thing these days, then choose this drug over anything else! The winning verse of this album for me, definitely is “Golgappe hain gaalon mein…Pyaar chhalka hai pyaalon mein.” Only Gulzar Sahab can make this sound like love! And only he, along with Vishal Bharadwaj, can make love letters sing!

