Prabhas is all set to arrive in the theaters on January 9 with his horror comedy The Raja Saab. The first song from the film, The Rebel Saab, has been dropped, and even the Hindi version of the song is worth seeking your attention! Honestly, when a superstar like Prabhas sheds his Baahubali image and enters the mass entertainer zone, then the music cannot just be a background score! It needs to resonate with the energy of the masses!

Like how Allu Arjun did with Saami or how Dhanush took over the masses with Atrangi Re’s Little Little, and now, this song from Prabhas’s upcoming film definitely plunges you into a world of adrenaline with its peppiness and swag!

The Rebel Saab Song is a very well calculated move to catch the frenzy – it is foot tapping and a good mix of modernity blended with mythology, with verses hailing Maa, and Durga Maa! There are basic English tapori slangs and the final hook that says, Pan India number 1 bachelor main hoon ji! Now imagine, Prabhas lip synching these verses – it is too much for the audience to be distracted!

The chorus of the song can be chanted in an instant – in fact, the entire song relies very little on the lyrics and more on the energy of the song, which hits you right! It is almost Kolaveri – you do not understand a word, the song does not make sense, but you still love the energy!

Written by Maruthi and composed by Thaman, the Telugu version of The Raja Saab song has turned into a rage. Meanwhile, the Hindi version might take some time to grow on you. But it eventually can grow on your nerves with lyrics as pointless and random as –

‘Hey Alibaba chalis chor

Get off on the dance floor

Doop mein zara nacho more

Raja vibe sethu!’

The ultimate success of the Rebel Saab song, however, might not be guaranteed despite the song celebrating Prabhas‘s identity as a mass hero! The basic reason is the experimental tone of the song. There is a little bit of everything, and it needs to land right to hit right! For me, personally, the hook – “Pan India Number 1 Bachelor Main Hoon Ji” hits right!

Check out the song here.

