We decided to appreciate each and every beauty while analyzing how each song completes its own journey from love to loss.

Song: Qubool

Singer: Armaan Khan

Qubool arrives like the first blush of morning, and Armaan Khan’s youthful vocals help the song grow on you! Kaushal Kishore’s writing hits high as he writes, “Hai ishq mein jab doobe hum, Gham bhi mile toh kaisa gham, Tera sahi, tera galat, Tera jhooth bhi toh qubool hai! Accha bura kya taulna, Kya mashwara, kya sochna, Mehboob hota hai khuda, Yahi ishq ka usool hai.” Well, this clearly indicates what is about to come in life. When you get blindfolded in love, chances are you’ll not see the red flags!

Song: Dil Tod Gaya Tu

Singer: Vishal Mishra

Vishal Mishra leads this heartbreak beauty, and he delivers a track soaked in raw, masculine pain. The song is the very core of this album’s grief and sadness. The instruments are minimal, and it becomes extremely personal, hitting the nerves in a calm yet chaotic way! If you know what I mean!

Song: Haq Hai Mera

Singer: Vishal Mishra

Jiske liye raaton mein jaage, aakhon mein hum ashq liye, Dard ki raatein dhal jaayengi, pal wo sunehra aayega…Haq hai mera. Kishore Kaushal writes these painfully haunting lines that confront and push one’s strength to seek calm and peace in life. Vishal Mishra, renders the verses equally beautifully, summoning all things good and that too rightfully! Heavy on soul but what a relief of a song! The film might find its power anthem in this song and I am sure it will give goosebumps in the theater. It has the potential!

Song: Kya Paaya

Singers: Ali Brothers

A typical mix of Sufi and Qawwali wrapped in a reflective, philosophical track, the song is a little disruption, but it still grabs attention. But the song definitely could have been much better. Probably, it is too situational, with lyrics trying to maintain a balance between the narrative of the film and the song’s own philosophical progression!

Song: Jhoom Banware

Singers: Malini Awasthi, Jyotica Tangri, Bidyut Jyoti Mohan

The song is the burst of colour that cuts through all the tension of this album. It is free-spirited and the final stage of heartbreak, when one moves on and decides not to look back, even for retrospect! It is a new life, and Malini Awasthi fills it with so much hope! This moment of liberation from sorrow is so healing in Ek Khuda hai jo tera hai, jaane tu kab samjhega, ghaav ko tere wo bhar dega, usko marham kar dega!

Song: Dil Tod Gaya Tu (Duet Version)

Singers: Akash Ojha & Sneha Shankar

This final track revisits the core emotion of the film – heartbreak, but now with a dual lens, allowing the listener to feel the perspectives of both protagonists. Akash Ojha and Indian Idol 15 fame Sneha Shankar handle the vocals. It turns the solo monologue into a shared, universal grief.

The album of Haq perfectly pens a love letter to the broken vows of love. This toota bikhra ishq surrenders and then rises above the grief to find one’s ownself after all the mourning. However, none of this mourning is chaotic. It is peace and calm amidst all the chaos that prepares one to reflect and accept one’s decision. It is a dark, yet determined, musical journey.

PS. One of the verses in one of the songs says, “Beghar huye hain jo dil se tere, lagne lagi mujhe duniya parai!” Write more, Kaushal Kishore. Keep healing broken hearts, penning their sentiments so right!

Check out the audio jukebox of Haq here.

