Indian Idol 15 has finally concluded its season, with Manasi Ghosh grabbing the trophy and a cash prize of 25 lakh in the grand finale. While Manasi emerged as the winner, she was followed by Subhajit Chakraborty and the lovely Sneha Shankar, who finished in the second and third spots!

While all these names will now embark upon a new musical journey, finding their space in the industry, they should feel lucky that they found a way to reach for the stars! There have been many beautiful voices, which were rejected eventually after superb auditions!

Not only in Indian Idol 15, but every season, there are some voices who find a place in hearts but not in the top 10. From Jubin Nautiyal to Vishal Mishra, there are many popular musical marvels that were rejected in Indian idol auditions.

We brought the three richest contestants from the rejected lot of Indian Idol all these years, and you will be surprised to know their names!

Raghu Ram Net Worth 2025

Roadies creator and ex-judge, Raghu Ram is one of the most viral rejected contestant of Indian Idol. However, he later dismissed his audition as a scripted gig, but his love for music came to front when he created an entire singing reality show on another channel! Raghu’s estimated net worth is reported to be 35 crore as per GQ, which is way higher than any winning prize of any season of Indian Idol!

Ayushmann Khurrana Net Worth 2025

The Pani Da Rang singer and actor enjoys a net worth of 82 crore. Most us know that he started his career from reality shows and was a winner of Roadies Season 2. He was also a part of Voice Of India, with his brother Aparshakti Khurrana. However, Ayushmann was rejected from Indian Idol auditions. His current salary per film is 10 crore – 40 times more than Manasi Ghosh’s winning prize!

Kapil Sharma Net Worth 2025

The biggest host of Indian Television and the richest man of Indian Television – Kapil Sharma enjoys a net worth of almost 300 crore net worth in 2025. He was rejected from Indian Idol, as per his own confessions on his show. The actor recalled, “I have given ‘Indian Idol’ auditions during one of the seasons. The auditions took place in Amritsar and I was not selected.“

Kapil’s massive net worth is 1200 times higher than the cash prize of Indian Idol 15. In fact, for his last show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, on Netflix, the comedian actor earned a huge 70 crore for one season, which is 27,900% higher than the cash prize of Indian Idol season 15!

