Aparshakti Khurana is currently enjoying the success of Stree 2, and congratulations have been pouring in from all age groups for the actor. In fact, his lori from the film is now a rage, and he even sings the same for his viewers in different interviews. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the actor opened up about his journey on the moneymeter!

The actor now earns crores for his films, but there was a time when he started out very humble. In a fun interaction, we asked the actor to reveal his first salary in life and his first salary as an actor. While the Dangal actor talked about the same thing, he even recalled his memories of his first paychecks.

Recalling his first earning, the so called ‘Pehli Kamai’ Aparshakti Khurana revealed, “First salary jo meri thi, meri wo maine Chandigarh mein kamai thi. (Laughs hesitatingly). I had a salary of Rs. 5000. After TDS kat ke wo kuch 4500 rupaye aayi thi. Usse maine apni mummy ke liye Punjabi Jooti li thi. Ye saari cheezein to zindagi bhar yaad rehti hai. Papa ke liye ek rumaal liya tha, jisme initials likh ke aate hain, wo unko bahut pasand aata tha, to unko wo leke aaya tha.”

Narrating how proud he felt buying for his loved ones with his hard-earned money, the actor said, “Bahut touching moments hote hain. Pehli baar aapne kamaya hota, aapki pehli salary khud ki.”

Aparshakti further talked about his debut film and the paycheck for Dangal. He said, “Film salary ki baat karein to Saat Uchakkey meri pehli film thi lekin Dangal ki baat batata hun. Ab Dangal mein meri selection to ho gayi lekin mujhe laga ab paison ka kya karna hai to kaafi stressed tha.”

Aparshakti Khurana further said that after he quoted his price, he was told to wait. The actor confessed he was very nervous. But what happened next was unimaginable for him as well. He said, “Agle din unhone bulaya aur jitna maanga tha, usse do lakh badha ke diye. Baad mein jab picture hit ho gayi to uska double bonus bhi diya unhone.”

Aparshakti admitted it was a great experience for him, and he felt overwhelmed by the fact that his work was appreciated and recognized. The actor revealed it has been 8 big films till then, and all he has got is love from the audiences and a great amount of recognition!

For more such exclusives, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Exclusive: Abhishek Banerjee Confesses Amidst The Huge Celebration, “Neither I, Nor Amar Kaushik Thought About 400 Crore!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News