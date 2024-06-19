Munjya actor Abhay Verma has been basking in the glory of the success of the horror comedy at the box office. He recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, where he talked about joining Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Universe and how he landed the part.

Abhay Verma On Signing Munjya

In an exclusive conversation, he revealed that Munjya was supposed to be Alia Bhatt’s entry into the horror-comedy Universe. If not Alia, it would have been Shraddha Kapoor. But luck favored Abhay.

While talking about how he signed Munjya, Abhay Verma modestly said, “You see, signing is a very far-fetched thing. I mean, to get an opportunity like this is a blessing for a newcomer. There were all the reasons to sign Munjya, if I may say so because this is a film which is one of its kind and something of sorts has never been done in the Hindi film industry.”

He further continued, “Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films have been responsible for a lot of good stuff, from Cocktail to Munjya. There is a long journey which they have taken, like three. So, they have given some cult. And, I mean, because of that, there was a feeling of experimenting, which is always there with me because I want to try some new things. So, that’s why horror comedy. Although I really believe that comedy is a genre that one actor should tap into later in life when he is a little bit experienced, the understanding of comedy is a little relevant as it comes in handy for an actor after some experience.”

“Honestly, these were the only reasons for me signing a film called Munjya. Because this has never happened in the Hindi film industry. And I would really like to be on the trend-setting side rather than the following side,” said the actor.

Alia Bhatt – OG Choice For Munjya

He even mentioned how luck favored him while Munjya was supposed to be A-lister’s film. The actor confessed, “So, Bittu was a girl before, not a boy. When Bittu was a girl, Alia Bhatt was supposed to do it, and then Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to do it. Later on, after years, when some things didn’t look good, the producer changed the Bittu character from a female to a male. Lucky you. Yeah, lucky me, and I guess I’m in this industry.”

Abhay Verma On Munjya 2

When asked if Munjya enters the Stree world next or if there is a sequel in plan, the actor revealed, “Munjya definitely is not going anywhere, that’s for sure. But let’s see. Let’s see when he comes back. If he does, honestly, we’ll see what happens in the future. But Munjya has been sent away for a while, so I think he’ll be back soon. So, let’s see when he comes back. I also don’t know, and I really don’t know about it. And, it’s just that you and me, we both should, you know, just manifest it together for another part of Munjya.”

