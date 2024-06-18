Actor Abhay Verma is winning a lot of accolades these days for his horror comedy, Munjya. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, he decided to talk about his life before the fame that came along with Ae Watan Mere Watan and now Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy. The actor even revealed about his first paycheck.

Many (including us) did not know that Abhay worked as a junior artist before hitting a mainstream role in films. One of the films he worked on as a junior was Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. Abhay recalled how much he was paid as the first salary in the industry.

Recalling his first job in the industry, the Munjya actor said, “I did a junior artist job in Super 30. The 800 rupees that I got, the first thing I felt was that I could buy anything with that 800 rupees. I mean, with the first earning, it happens that, tell me what to do in life, everything is sorted now. So, that was a special feeling, that yes, these 800 rupees are mine, I can do anything with them.”

However, Abhay decided to use this money, which was his first salary wisely. He confessed, “Thankfully, I went to the bank the next day , but my mom was not with me at that point in Bombay. So, I will be honest with you, I had kept 300 rupees for myself, but I had sent 500 rupees to her.”

Abhay Verma made sure to give a little pat on his shoulders as well since he stepped his foot in the industry. The actress revealed, “300 rupees means I have to eat something, I have to give myself a big treat. That is so, that is so individual as well. Yeah.So, I ha d kept it, but 500 rupees I deposited in the bank and I sent it to her. This is my first earning, I have kept a little.”

Abhay started off as a junior artist and then went ahead to do commercials before he landed an author-backed role in Dharmatic’s Aye Watan Mere Watan. He has finally arrived as a box office star as well with Munjya earning great numbers at the box office.

Here’s wishing that the actor continues to shine and keeps choosing the right projects.

