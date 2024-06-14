Munjya is going big, and how. Not just is it recording very good collections on a daily basis, it’s now also setting itself up for the records. After scoring one of the best opening days and then the opening weekends, the film has now also scored a high when it comes to the biggest Week One of 2024. There have been several Hindi films that have released this year and while there was a phase post Eid when just about nothing was working, first Srikanth and Mr & Mrs Mahi, and now Munjya have done the trick.

What makes the success of these films further sweeter is the fact that they all have been made at mid-budget, and still, audiences have not just embraced them well but also patronized them further with good word of mouth. Srikanth was the best of the lot so far and that reflected in its numbers from second week on. Mr & Mrs Mahi too made it to the list after the first week and now Munjya has done the unthinkable with a fantastic trending that has allowed it to find a place pretty close to Article 370 which went on to do the lifetime of 82.37 crores.

This is how the Top-10 best Week One/first seven days of 2024 look like:

Fighter – 143.85 crores Shaitaan – 81.60 crores Crew – 47.54 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 47.18 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 44.67 crores Article 370 – 38.82 crores Munjya – 36.50 crores Yodha – 26.09 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 24.89 crores HanuMan [Hindi] – 24.69 crores

As can be seen, Munjya is ahead of Yodha, Mr & Mrs Mahi and HanuMan [Hindi] and would eventually be challenging the lifetime score of Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Article 370. The film that has now moved out of the Top-10 list is Maidaan which had collected 22 crores in its first three days (excluding paid previews).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

