The mythological horror drama Maa began its theatrical journey on a fantastic note. It surpassed expectations in the opening weekend. Unfortunately, Kajol starrer witnessed a big decline on Monday. Scroll below for a detailed day 4 box office report.

Maa Box Office Collection Day 4

The journey was never expected to be smooth because of the big sharks like Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par at the ticket windows. However, the pace during the opening weekend gave hope that Vishal Furia’s directorial could be the next big surprise in Bollywood. As per the official figures, Maa earned 2.70 crores on day 4.

Maa suffered a 45% drop compared to 4.93 crores garnered on the opening day. It should have ideally matched the Friday collections, but that is unfortunately not the case. The overall earnings in India stand at 21.13 crore net, which is about 24.93 crores in gross earnings.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown of Maa below:

Day 1: 4.93 crores

Day 2: 6.26 crores

Day 3: 7.24 crores

Day 4: 2.70 crores

Total: 21.13 crores*

Only 55 lakhs away from Kajol’s top 10 grossers in India

Today, Maa will enter Kajol’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. It will easily surpass the lifetime collections of We Are Family (21.64 crores) and take over the 10th spot. The next target, Ishq, is also pretty close.

Check out Kajol’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India below:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020): 279.50 crores Dilwale (2015): 148 crores My Name Is Khan (2010): 73 crores Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): 55 crores Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): 53.32 crores Fanaa (2006): 51.87 crores Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): 46.86 crores Karan Arjun (1995): 25.29 crores Ishq (1997): 24.93 crores We Are Family (2010): 21.64 crores

Maa Box Office Summary (4 Days)

India net: 21.13 crores *

* India gross: 24.93 crores

Overseas gross: 3.66 crores

Worldwide gross: 28.59 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

