Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.. was released in 2001 and is still considered one of the most iconic films in the Bollywood industry. Almost everything was perfect in this Karan Johar-directed film, from iconic dialogue to the stellar cast. The film’s cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan, who all delivered great performances. It was a story that beautifully connected love, relationships, and familial bonds.

Its songs were also a significant reason behind its success. One such song was Bole Chudiyan, sung by Kavita Krishnamurti, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, and Amit Kumar. Filming Bole Chudiyan, despite its on-screen ease, had its off-screen challenges, as recently revealed by then-assistant director Nikhil Advani.

All actors waited for someone else to step out from vanity for Bole Chudiyan.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Nikhil Advani recalled the chaos during the shoot of Bole Chudiyan. With six Bollywood megastars needed on set simultaneously, managing their schedules became a hectic task. On the day of the shoot, all six actors were stationed in their vanity vans, and despite the set being prepared and the cameras ready to roll, not one of them stepped out. The reason? Each star preferred to let the others make the first move.

Nikhil went from van to van, urging each actor to step out, only to be asked whether the others had arrived. Kajol asked if Shah Rukh Khan was on set. Shah Rukh, in turn, asked about Hrithik Roshan while Hrithik waited for Kareena Kapoor to make the first move. Even Jaya Bachchan joked with Advani, “Has the old man come?” referring to her husband, Amitabh Bachchan.

Eventually, Advani sent one Assistant Director each to every vanity van and connected with everyone via walkie-talkie. He then asked Jaya Ji to step out. “I said, ‘Jaya ji, I am standing outside your van and putting six other ADs outside other vans. We are on a walkie-talkie; you step out; I promise everyone will step out. That’s how we did it.” While this situation was handled, “Karan (Johar) had fainted. He is shouting on the walkie, looking at the monitor,” Advani revealed. Eventually, the song was shot, and the rest is a beautiful history.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Sonam Kapoor Slammed Abhijeet Bhattacharya For His Uncouth Comment & Called Him A ‘Hypocrite’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News