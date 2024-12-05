Ajay Devgn’s 2025 is all stacked up. He has four movies lined up to release next year. This includes Azaad, where he will play the warrior Maharana Pratap. Further, he will star in three sequels—De De Pyaare De 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and Raid 2. The shooting of Raid 2 is completed, yet the film is delayed once again, and now finds the latest release date.

The first part, Raid, was released in 2018. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film was inspired by real-life events from the 1980s. It depicted Devgn as an Income Tax officer and his pursuit of justice against a corrupt politician. Devgn’s portrayal of Amay Patnaik gained widespread acclaim, and Saurabh Shukla, on the other hand, perfectly balanced the energy. Now, its second part is set to release in theaters. While it has already been delayed multiple times, fans can expect it to be released in 2025 if everything goes fine finally.

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 to release on May 1, 2025

Initially slated for a 2023 release, Raid 2 has faced many delays. The film was recently pushed from a November 2024 release to a February 2025 window. However, it has now found a new place in the calendar, with its theatrical release set for May 1, 2025.

Once again, Raj Kumar Gupta directed the film. Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Amay Patnaik. The antagonist, Ritesh Deshmukh, who last worked with Devgn in Total Dhamaal, will join him in the cast. Vaani Kapoor will star opposite Ajay, replacing Ileana D’Cruz from the first part. Rajat Kapoor also joins the film cast. He has already worked with Devgn in the Drishyam franchise, where he plays Sam’s father.

So far, no other major Hindi movie has been announced for May 2025. Therefore, Raid 2 may finally have found its final release date. Despite the delay, Raid 2 holds immense promise as a worthy successor to the original. With Ajay Devgn’s presence, Raj Kumar Gupta’s direction, and a story rooted in reality, the sequel might be a compelling addition to Bollywood’s roster of social films, a genre Devgn has mastered.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: 2025 Upcoming Bollywood Movies: Shahid Kapoor’s Deva In January To Alia Bhatt’s Alpha In December – Complete Release Date Calendar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News