Shahid Kapoor is a powerhouse talent in Indian cinema. He is an actor with acting skills, intensity, and unmatched dancing skills. Born into a family of actors, he inherited a natural flair for performance. He won a Filmfare for Best Male Debut for 2003’s Ishq Vishk, and there has been no looking back ever since. Over the years, he evolved from a chocolate boy hero to an actor with a wide range of roles in films like Padmavaat, Haider, and Kabir Singh.

Beyond his cinematic achievements, Shahid’s personal life has also been the subject of public interest. Once in a high-profile relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan, he later found stability in his marriage to Mira Rajput. Despite his immense success, Kapoor has experienced significant emotional challenges. One such moment is when he broke down on the film set.

Shahid Kapoor Thinks He Was Destroying Himself Emotionally

Shahid Kapoor recently sat down to talk with Faye D’Souza on her YouTube channel. There, he shared a heartfelt moment where he cried on a film set due to a personal heartbreak. While he did not share specific details about this heartbreak, Shahid Kapoor offered a glimpse into his life behind the glitz and glamour. In the interview, He was asked if he had ever wept alone in a room, and then he shared a story from the past.

“That only happened to me when I went through heartbreak. And, sometimes, it happens when you are making movies. So, I have had that. It was awful. My makeup guy was like, ‘I just finished your makeup! Can you just not?’” He explained to the guy, ‘I can’t help it. I think I am destroying myself. ‘ “I have been through those, but not for work,” Kapoor said.

During the conversation, Shahid also addressed the societal pressures on men not to express themselves. He remarked how Indian men are expected just to be providers from a young age to protect everything around them, no matter how emotionally heavy it can be. Kapoor asked all the men to change this one thing in their lives. He believes sometimes it is okay for men to be vulnerable and “let somebody else protect.” It is only human to be vulnerable, so as a man, you should be okay with it.”, Kapoor continued.

