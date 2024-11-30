Avinash Tiwary is an Indian actor who debuted in 2009 with Suno Na… Ek Nanhi Aawaz. However, after years of struggle in the film industry, his career gained momentum following his role as Kais/Majnu in Laila Majnu (2017).

In a recent interview, Avinash recalled an awkward yet unforgettable encounter with Amitabh Bachchan during the 2014 filming of the TV series Yudh. Scroll down to learn more about the incident.

The Embarrassing Mishap

In a recent interview with the second edition of SCREEN Live, Avinash revealed, “The first time we met, we had to do an action sequence. I have that poi; I have never done an action sequence. In the scene, he had to punch me, and I had to duck and give him back. Fortunately, I only hit him on his head,d but the embarrassment I felt at that time, I still haven’t recovered from it.”

He continued, “It was pin-drop silence on the set, and I went in for another punch because they didn’t say cut. It was the instinct of an actor that took over. I walked up to him and said sorry. He said, ‘Yes, you hit me on the head.’ I apologized and, in my nervousness, I asked him if we should rehearse, and he, still holding the back of his head, looked at me like, ‘From where have you gotten this guy.’ (sic).

Amitabh Bachchan’s Golden Advice

Avinash Tiwary shared that after the mishap, Amitabh Bachchan handled the situation gracefully, turning it into a teaching moment. Bachchan advised him to treat action scenes like dance choreography. He even suggested they redo the screen to ensure no further mistakes.

Avinash admitted that this incident taught him a valuable lesson, not just about action sequences but also about maintaining composure under pressure. He added, “His professionalism and kindness were overwhelming. It’s something I’ll always carry with me.”

Apart from this, Tiwary’s latest project, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, premiered today on Netflix. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film revolves around an unsolved diamond heist. Alongside Avinash, the cast includes Ashrut Jain, Jimmy Shergill, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles.

