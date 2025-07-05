Jennifer Winget is one of the most loved and supremely talented television actresses. For the unversed, Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover were among the most adored couples on television, and their love story began on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye. The couple got married in 2012 and parted ways in 2014. Let’s look back at the time when Jennifer was ready to give up her career after marrying Karan Singh Grover. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Winget On Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Karan Singh Grover

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jennifer opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Karan Singh Grover. The Bepannaah actress shared, “There were so many noises around me. There were so many voices in my head. Let’s not get there. That decision of mine everybody questioned – including my parents. And I just didn’t listen to them. So, I wanted to become a housewife, right? At that point, if I wasn’t getting any work, I was okay with it.”

Jennifer Winget Received Advice From Family & Friends

Winget further shared that her parents and friends were against her decision to marry Karan. “Everyone was like, are you mad? What are you doing? Everyone said that, but at that point, even if God would have told me, ‘Naa, that don’t do it,’ I had been like ‘No, but I want to do it.’ That’s the thing; if I have to do something, I want to do something, I will do it and that’s what I wanted to do, and I felt it right then,” she added.

Jennifer Winget & Karan Singh Grover Were Best Friends

On her divorce with KSG she continued sharing that they were always best of friends. She said, “I think both of us were not ready. It’s not just him or it’s not just me; both of us weren’t ready to take that step. We had been best friends for so long. We were like a house on fire every time we met. But I think it was unfortunate timing, I guess.”

More about Karan Singh Grover

For the unversed, Karan Singh Grover was earlier married to Shraddha Nigam. He then married Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu in April 2016. They embraced parenthood by welcoming their daughter, Devi Basu, in 2022.

