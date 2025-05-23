The social media is abuzz with viral pictures and videos of actress Bipasha Basu exiting her gym recently. The actress who started gaining a little weight a year after embracing motherhood in 2022 has been on the receiving end of several bodyshaming comments. From ‘Moti’, ‘Bhains’ to ‘Bhaddi’, Basu is being scrutinized from head to toe for her weight gain.

Post-partum weight gain often leads to an extreme anxiety and depression in new mothers. And things get twice heated up when you have been part of the glamor industry and were once hailed as a sex symbol. Yes, Bipasha Basu was the ultimate glam doll once upon a time – from her bold avatar in Jism to the iconic ‘Beedi Jalaile’ dance number from Omkara.

However, like any other woman, she gained weight after giving birth to her daughter Devi in November 2022. The actress also opened up about the emotional turmoil that she and her husband Karan Singh Grover faced after discovering that their daughter was born with two holes in her heart. Her utmost priority at this time was to embrace motherhood and cater to her daughter rather than stress to live up to a certain beauty standard.

Why are actresses time and again scrutinized to get into shape immediately after giving birth? Yes, they are in the glamor industry, Yes, they once had their fans swooning over their slender waist and a flawless skin. But before that, they are a woman! Like any other woman, they deserve to take their time to get in sync with their bodies after giving birth. The fat shaming not only brings an unsolicited trauma and anxiety to the actress but also they are almost made to feel guilty for prioritizing motherhood over fitting into the normal beauty standards.

My heart goes out to Bipasha Basu. As someone who has been a victim of bodyshaming, the blow and direct attack to the self-esteem and self-confidence is heinous. I want you to know, Ms Basu, that you are beautiful and flawless and most importantly, you are a mother! Sending loads of love to you and Devi.

