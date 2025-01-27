Saif Ali Khan is one of those actors who flawlessly plays different kinds of roles in movies, from a charming hero to a gritty negative character. He might have had regrets about his career for not choosing certain films, and he might have opened up about them, but he once openly regretted turning down Vishal Bhardwaj for a nak*d scene in Omkara. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Omkara is one of the finest Hindi movies in history. It was adapted from William Shakespeare’s Othello and features an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. It has won numerous accolades, including three National Film Awards. Saif’s career got a remarkable boost for his exceptional performance as Langda Tyagi, which became one of the highlights of this film.

A few years back, Saif Ali Khan appeared on Neha Dhupia’s podcast, No Filter Neha, where she shared that Vishal Bhardwaj asked him to go nak*d for a scene in Omkara. However, the Cocktail star refused to show his bottom on screen. He also admitted that he regretted that decision, citing John Abraham’s iconic half-b*tt shot from Dostana.

Saif said, “‘Vishal Bhardwaj said, ‘I think you should do it naked.’ I said, ‘what?’ He said, ‘ya it’ll look good, you’re standing there naked with your back to the camera’. He said, don’t worry, it will be very dimly lit, like the movie.”

Saif Ali Khan demanded that Vishal Bhardwaj and the director of photography of Omkara too get n*ked and stand with him. Ultimately, he was adamant about his decision, and thus, it did not happen. He recalled, “So, I said ‘listen, you and Tassaduq (director of photography) stand there with me nak*d while you direct me and I will stand there nak*d. I don’t mind, I’ll do it’. He said, ‘I’m not directing you nak*d’. I said, ‘arre, if you’re not going to be nak*d then why should I be nak*d.'”

After watching John Abraham in Dostana, Saif regretted his decision and said, “But in retrospect, I should’ve done it; it was just too new an idea. I think after John Abraham showed his half b*tt, I would’ve been the first b*tt of Bollywood on-screen.”

Cut to the present, Saif Ali Khan was all over the news for the attack on him by an intruder. He was reportedly stabbed six times by the knife. Thankfully, he is doing well and is out of the hospital. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in Devara: Part 1.

