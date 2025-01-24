Amitabh Bachchan is indeed one of the biggest superstars, Indian Cinema has witnessed. However, it was the writer duo Salim Javed who turned Big B into the Angry Young Man of the Indian Cinema. One of the biggest blockbusters delivered by the trio was Deewaar that was released on January 24, 1975!

Helmed by Yash Chopra, it was the third highest-grossing of the year 1975 at the box office after Sholay and Jai Santoshi Maa, both of which released on August 15, 1975, resulting into one of the biggest clashes of Indian Cinema.

Deewaar Box Office 1975

The film was mounted on a budget of almost 1.3 crore, and it earned 4.75 crore in India, making a huge profit of 3.45 crore and churning out 265.38% return on investment. While the film is one of the brightest achievements of Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra’s careers, it also changed Salim-Javed’s fate.

As per IMDb’s trivia page of the film, Salim Javed were paid 3 lakh for the the film. They were probably the highest-paid in the film, getting paid more than Amitabh Bachchan, who used to charge 1 – 1.5 lakh in those days. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were paid 2% of the entire budget of the film!

Salim-Javed, in those days, were the biggest superstar in a film, turning every script written by them into a box office dynamite. Deewaar earned 150 times more than Salim Javed’s remuneration, making it one of the most successful Salim Javed films after Sholay!

Deewaar’s Successful Run

The blockbuster ran for almost 2 years in the theaters. In fact, it was one of the earliest films to cross the 1 crore mark in Mumbai itself. The film sold 31 million tickets, which is a record it still holds.

