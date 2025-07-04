As the first half of 2025 has ended, we can say it was a mixed bag for Tollywood. Though the year started well with the massive success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the momentum at the Indian box office wasn’t maintained, and we saw a limited number of successful films. Even the recently released Kannappa didn’t end the first half on a good note, as it turned out to be a big disaster. Keep reading for a detailed half-yearly report card!

Notable losers of Tollywood in the first half of 2025

Before we start with the successful films of the Telugu film industry, let’s discuss the noteworthy failures between January and June 2025. Game Changer is the biggest film of Tollywood so far in 2025. Released during the festive season of Sankranti, it turned out to be a big flop and earned just 136.92 crore net. During the same period, Daaku Maharaaj was released. It earned 91.11 crore net but was a losing affair due to its high cost.

Thandel also emerged as a losing affair at the Indian box office, with its earnings standing at 66.06 crore net. The recently released Kannappa has earned 30.14 crore net so far, and is a flop due to its exorbitant price tag.

Take a look at Tollywood’s noteworthy failures in the first half of 2025, along with their collection and verdicts:

Game Changer: Collection- 136.92 crores | Verdict- Flop Daaku Maharaaj: Collection- 91.11 crores | Verdict- Losing Thandel: Collection- 66.06 crores | Verdict- Losing Kannappa: Collection- 30.14 crores | Verdict- Flop

Tollywood delivers 6 box office successes in the first half of 2025

Coming to the successful films, Tollywood has delivered only 6 successful films in the first half of the year. It started with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which amassed 186.90 crore net. It’s the only super duper hit of the year. It was followed by Court: State vs A Nobody, which earned 40.64 crore net and was declared a super hit. Mad Square was a plus affair with a collection of 50.12 crores.

HIT: The Third Case secured a plus verdict with 81 crore net. Even Single became a plus affair with a sum of 26.71 crore net. Subham earned 6.78 crore net at the Indian box office and secured a plus verdict due to low cost.

Take a look at Tollywood’s successful films in the first half of 2025, along with their collection and verdicts:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Collection- 186.90 crores | Verdict- Super duper hit Court: State vs A Nobody: Collection- 40.64 crores | Verdict- Super hit Mad Square: Collection- 50.12 crores | Verdict- Plus HIT: The Third Case: Collection- 81 crores | Verdict- Plus Single: Collection- 26.71 crores | Verdict- Plus Subham: Collection- 6.78 crores | Verdict- Plus

