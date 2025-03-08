Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has ended its journey at the worldwide box office. Despite tough competition, the film shined bright like a star and emerged as one of the most profitable ventures for Tollywood in recent times. Exceeding all expectations, it scored above 250 crores and wrapped up its theatrical run by unleashing three important feats. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu action comedy was theatrically released on January 14, 2025. It benefited from the Sankranti festive season but also faced a threat from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Eventually, with positive word-of-mouth, it scored a victory and dominated ticket windows like anything.

Among critics, Sankranthiki Vasthunam opened mostly with favorable reviews. It was hailed as the perfect film for the festive season. The performances of the cast, especially Venkatesh, were praised, along with the entire entertainment package. This gave it an edge over the other two Telugu biggies.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam closes its run!

Soon after the OTT premiere, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has taken an exit from theatres. As per the final collection update, it amassed an impressive 186.90 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 220.54 crore gross. Since the film was made on a moderate budget of 50 crores, it secured a super duper-hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters. Against domestic net collection, it raked in 273.80% returns.

Even in the overseas market, it emerged as a huge success by earning 36 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film wrapped up at 256.54 crore gross at the worldwide box office, making it a blockbuster success.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 186.90 crores

India gross- 220.54 crores

Overseas gross- 36 crores

Worldwide gross- 256.54 crores

Important feats achieved by the film

Apart from being one of the most profitable Telugu films in recent times, Sankranthiki Vasthunam also unleashed three important feats at the worldwide box office. The first is that the film is now the highest-grosser of Venkatesh. Another feat is the Tollywood entertainer is the highest-grosser among films of senior Telugu heroes.

It is also the third highest-grossing film among all Sankranti releases of Tollywood. Take a look at the top Sankranti grossers below:

HanuMan – 294.92 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 273.18 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 256.54 crores Sarileru Neekevvaru – 225.06 crores Waltair Veerayya – 220.16 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mohanlal At The Box Office Post-COVID: 7 Theatrical Releases, Around 300 Crores’ Investment But Less Than 40% Recovery!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News