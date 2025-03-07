Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the Malayalam film industry. He has been a part of the industry for over four decades and attained a legendary status for his work. Over the years, the Mollywood legend has delivered some massive blockbusters at the Indian box office, but lately, he has struggled a lot. Yes, we’re talking about the post-COVID era, where he has delivered only one successful film. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mohanlal’s poor post-COVID run at the Indian box office

Not one of two, but Lalettan had given seven theatrical releases in the post-pandemic era. Despite so many releases, he has struggled to find his form. Out of all these films, he tasted success only once, which is a disastrous track record. His post-COVID innings started with Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea, which earned 21.06 crores.

After Marakkar, Mohanlal came up with Aaraattu, which earned 11.24 crores. It was followed by Monster and Alone, which earned 5.19 crores and 71 lakh respectively. Neru earned an impressive 44.83 crores and is the only success for the actor. Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz earned 14.10 crores and 11 crores respectively. The cumulative sum of these films at the Indian box office stands at 108.13 crore net.

Investment of almost 300 crores

Out of all the post-COVID theatrical releases of Mohanlal, Marakkar was the most expensive affair, with a reported budget of 100 crores. Aaraattu was made at a budget of 25 crores. Monster carried a cost of 20 crores, while Alone was made at just 3 crores. Neru had a controlled cost of 18 crores. Malaikottai Vaaliban was a bit expensive, with a budget of 50 crores. His last theatrical release, Barroz, was reportedly made on a huge budget of 80 crores.

Overall, Lalettan’s post-pandemic films carried a massive cumulative budget of 296 crores.

Budget VS box office

Against a cumulative budget of 296 crores, Mohanlal films failed to deliver at the Indian box office, earning only 108.13 crores. If calculated, this equals only 36.53% recovery through the theatrical run, which is extremely disappointing.

