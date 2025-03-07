The Mathew Thomas starrer Malayalam adventure comedy film Bromance is maintaining a stellar run at the box office. The movie remains at the lower levels but is a success now. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 21st day.

Bromance Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the Mathew Thomas starrer earned 7 lakhs. This was a slight growth of 16% since the movie amassed 6 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 8.28 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Bromance now comes to 9.77 crores. At the same time, the movie earned around 5.05 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 14.82 crores.

The film is now just 18 lakhs away from crossing 15 crores. The Mathew Thomas starrer is garnering a positive word of mouth which is also working towards its favor. Bromance has also managed to recover its entire budget with flying colors.

The film is mounted at a limited budget of 3 crores. With its current India net collection of 8.28 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 5.28 crores. This results in the ROI percentage standing at 176%.

Bromance has become the third-most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. The first being Rekhachithram and the second being Ponman. The Mathew Thomas starrer is also the fifth-most highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025. It is looking forward to surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Identity to become the 4th most highest-grossing Mollywood film of this year. The movie has been directed by Arun D Jose.

