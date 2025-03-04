The Mathew Thomas starrer Malayalam adventure comedy Bromance is maintaining a decent pace at the box office. The movie is inching towards 15 crores when it comes to the worldwide collection. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 18th day.

Bromance Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, the Mathew Thomas starrer earned 5 lakhs when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 44% since the movie had amassed 9 lakhs on its previous day. The movie’s total India net collection stands at 8.1 crores.

Including the taxes, the film’s gross collection stands at 9.55 crores. The movie has amassed a decent 5.05 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. Bromance’s worldwide collection comes to 14.6 crores. It is just 40 lakhs away from crossing 15 crores.

Meanwhile, Bromance has already become a huge success. The Mathew Thomas starrer is mounted at a limited budget of 3 crores. With its current India net collection of 8.1 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 5.1 crores. This results in the ROI percentage to be 170%. This is truly a huge achievement for the entire team.

The movie is now the third most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. The first two positions have been secured by Rekhachithram and Ponman respectively. Bromance is also the fifth highest-grossing Mollywood movie of 2025 till now when it comes to the worldwide collection. It will soon surpass the worldwide collection of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse which stands at 19.96 crores. The film has been directed by Arun D Jose.

