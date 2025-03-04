The Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani starrer Malayalam crime thriller film Officer On Duty is witnessing a stellar run at the box office. Not only has it managed to cross 40 crores globally, but it is on a path to becoming the highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025. Let us look at its box office performance on the 12th day.

Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12

According to the early estimates on Sacnilk, the Kunchacko Boban starrer earned 66 lakhs* on its 12th day when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was a massive drop of around 70% since the movie had amassed 2.2 crores on its previous day. However, the pace of the movie still remains unfazed.

The total India net collection of Officer On Duty stands at 21.36 crore*. Including the taxes, the gross collection now comes to 25.20 crores*. The movie has earned a decent 16 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the Kunchacko Boban starrer now comes to 41.2 crores*.

The movie has managed to cross 40 crores and is targeting the 50 crore milestone. Given the positive word of mouth, it might soon achieve this target. Officer On Duty is mounted at a budget of 12 crores. With its current India net collection of 21.36 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 9.36 crores.

With this, the ROI percentage comes to 78%. Not only this, but the Kunchacko Boban starrer is also on the road to becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 when it comes to the worldwide collection. It is inching closer to surpass the worldwide collection of Rekhachithram which garnered 55.68 crores. Officer On Duty is 14.48 crores away from achieving this glorious milestone. The movie has been directed by Jithu Ashraf.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bromance Vs Daveed Box Office Collection Day 17: Mathew Thomas Starrer Topples Antony Varghese’s Action Flick By A 35% Lead

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News