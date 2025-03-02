Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani’s film Officer On Duty is very close to becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025! In 10 days, the film stands at a total collection of 18.3 crore* at the box office, aiming at the 20 crore mark over the second weekend.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 12 crore at the box office, the crime thriller helmed by Jithu Ashraf has churned out a profit of 52.5%* in 10 days against the total collection of 18.3 crore*. The film is currently 5.7 crore away from getting a hit verdict.

Officer On Duty Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Saturday, March 1, Officer On Duty earned 1.7 crore* at the box office, which was a jump of 41% from the previous day, which brought 1.2 crore. The crime thriller aims at a 4 crore collection on the second weekend.

Check out the daywise collection of Officer On Duty at the box office.

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.7 crore

Day 3: 2.8 crore

Day 4: 3.3 crore

Day 5: 1.75 crore

Day 6: 1.6 crore

Day 7: 1.9 crore

Day 8: 1.1 crore

Day 9: 1.2 crore

Day 10: 1.7 crore*

Total: 18.3 crore*

* denotes an estimated collection

En Route To Become Highest Malayalam Grosser 2025

Officer On Duty is now 8.3 crore away from axing Rekhachithram‘s 26.6 crore lifetime collection and becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. However, Rekhachithram has earned a profit of 343.3% at the box office, and it would be difficult for Kunchacko Boban’s film to reach this figure.

