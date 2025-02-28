Malayalam crime investigation thrillers are thriving at the moment. In January 2025, Rekhachithram was the only financially successful Malayalam film. Moving into February, the trend continues with Officer on Duty, which is receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from both critics and audiences. Directed by Jithu Ashraf, the film has emerged as a success in the Malayalam industry.

According to OTT Play, a Tamil and Telugu dubbed theatrical release is expected in March. The same report states that E4 Entertainment has already acquired the dubbing rights for the film. The protagonist of Officer on Duty is a hot-tempered cop battling anger management issues and psychological struggles, making him unpredictable and volatile. Recently demoted to Circle Inspector and suspended due to uncontrollable rage, he has just been reinstated to the force.

On his first day back, he stumbles upon what appears to be a straightforward fraud case: a bus conductor accused of trying to deceive a financial institution by using a counterfeit, non-gold necklace as collateral for a loan. But what starts as a minor investigation quickly spirals into something far more complex, pulling him into a deep, unexpected conspiracy that challenges his instincts and pushes him to his limits.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Vaisakh Shankar, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Vishnu G. Varrier, Leya Mammen, Anju Abraham, Amit Eapen, Aishwarya Raj, Meenakshi, Ramzan Muhammed, Nileen Sandra, Srikant Murali, and more. Directed by Jithu Ashraf and written by Shahi Kabir, Officer on Duty features music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, and editing by Chaman Chakko. The film is produced by Siby Chavara, Martin Prakkat, and Renjith Nair.

Officer on Duty is a solid film but leans heavily on coincidences. While it’s expected that a protagonist’s personal tragedy would tie into the main events of a story like this, the sheer number of coincidences makes it feel a bit contrived. The first half is tightly packed and keeps you so engaged that time flies by. The character development and emotional arc are well-crafted, making the protagonist’s journey compelling. However, despite these strengths, the film has some glaring flaws in its plot.

