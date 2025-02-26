Asif Ali’s career is on an upswing, with his last two films achieving massive success. Kishkindha Kaandam, released on September 12, 2024, during the Onam festival in Kerala, emerged as a sleeper hit despite minimal promotion. His next film, Rekhachithram, released on January 9, 2025, became the only financially successful Malayalam film of January 2025, as confirmed by the Kerala Film Producers Association.

At a public event, Asif Ali expressed his joy, as reported by The Times of India, calling it a dream come true. He shared his pride over the achievement, saying, ‘When they say that out of all the films released in January 2025, Rekhachithram was the only successful venture, I must admit that it’s a moment I had been dreaming of. I am smiling with pride.’

Asif Ali said he was happy upon hearing that Rekhachithram was the only successful film in January 2025. Previously, he had faced criticism for a string of flops.pic.twitter.com/EMrATeLKP4 — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) February 24, 2025

Asif Ali, often regarded as the good guy of the Malayalam film industry, didn’t forget to acknowledge the people who stood by him during his challenging times. He expressed his gratitude, saying, ‘Even during my low phase, Ramu, John (Script writers of Rekhachithram) and my favorite Jofin (director of Rekhachithram) believed in me and gave me this project. Thank you so much for trusting me.’ He also mentioned that this film gave him a significant boost in confidence.

He also took a moment to acknowledge producer Venu Kunnappilly, stating that while Rekhachithram might not be the biggest film of Venu’s career, it is the most significant one in Asif’s journey so far. He described the producer as being like a brother to him and expressed his gratitude to the entire cast and crew of the film. Rekhachithram is set to premiere on SonyLIV from March 7, 2025.

