Jyothika is one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, having worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna before achieving stardom in the South Indian film industry with hits like Kushi, Chandramukhi, and Mozhi. Her powerful performances and versatility made her a fan favorite, and she has won multiple awards over her career spanning more than two decades.

In 2006, Jyothika married Tamil superstar Suriya and took a break from films to focus on her family. However, she made a successful comeback in 2015, choosing roles emphasizing strong, independent female characters. Despite her individual achievements, Jyothika recently revealed that she continues to experience casual sexism, particularly because of her identity as Suriya’s wife.

Jyothika Says Facing Discrimination Has Been An Everyday Thing

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Jyothika shared that despite being a successful actress in her own right, she still encounters casual sexism in both personal and professional spaces. She explained how her marriage to a superstar often subjects her to discrimination, even in the smallest interactions. The actress pointed out that the double standards are deeply ingrained in society. Even when making positive statements about her marriage, the perception differs based on who speaks.

“If I say that I feel lucky to have married Suriya, people say that he’s a really nice guy. If he says that he feels lucky to have married a nice woman, it suddenly becomes something like ‘Suriya is such a nice guy that he’s thinking of his wife.’” She further continued, “I may buy a car, but someone else is supposed to press the button and check the features out. It’s now a part of daily life. There are hundreds of instances that I can point out.”

Jyothika further admitted that such biases have sometimes led to an identity crisis as a woman. “Sometimes, it reaches a level where you may have an identity crisis. A woman’s search for her identity also nudges one to take a lot of decisions and make choices on their own. That’s also how I chose my career path,” Jyothika revealed.

Despite all the external noises, the relationship between Jyothika and Suriya remains as strong as ever. “My husband is my best friend. He was the first guy I met in the industry, and I did my first film with him,” she concluded.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Actor Arav Recounts Terrifying Car Crash With Ajith Kumar On Set: Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News