Kuberaa did well during the second weekend, and all eyes were set to see how it maintains its hold on the second Monday. Unfortunately, the film dropped massively compared to the second Friday’s collection, which is alarming. It had the potential to enjoy a long theatrical run, but now, it seems that the film might slow down during weekdays and earn less than expected at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

Backed by positive reviews from critics and favorable word-of-mouth, the crime drama performed really well during the first week. During the second weekend, it faced competition from new releases but fetched decent numbers. Since reactions have been positive on social media and the ground, the film was expected to remain steady compared to the second Friday’s collection by showing a drop of less than 50% but that didn’t happen.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

On the second Monday, day 11, Kuberaa earned an estimated 98 lakh, thus falling below the 1 crore mark for the first time. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 2.5 crores, it dropped by 60.8%, which is much more than expected. Overall, the 11-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 81.43 crore net. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 96.08 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 69 crores

Day 8 – 2.5 crores

Day 9 – 4.2 crores

Day 10 – 4.75 crores

Day 11 – 98 lakh

Total – 81.43 crores

Dhanush to miss the 100 crore milestone yet again?

For those who aren’t aware, Dhanush has never delivered a 100 crore net grosser in his career. With Raayan, he had an opportunity, but failed to do so as the film ended its run at 94.85 crores.

With favorable word-of-mouth, Kuberaa is another opportunity for the actor to score his debut century. However, things are uncertain now, and everything depends on how well it picks up during the third weekend.

