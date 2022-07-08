Dhanush has been in the film industry for around two decades now. In these years, the actor has achieved so much love and affection that he’s now considered one of the best actors in the present times. However, things haven’t been great right from the start and below is all you need to know.

As we all know, the Karnan actor has a much leaner frame of body and often gets trolled by some over his unconventional looks as a hero. While now the actor is troll-proof and knows how to deal with negativity, the initial phase of his career has really been terrible for him. In fact, he even got mercilessly body-shamed on the sets of his film.

In 2015, sharing about the body-shaming incident on the sets of Kaadhal Kondein to Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichander and Sathish, Dhanush said, “While shooting for Kaadhal Konden, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults. However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the sets laughed at me. They said, ‘hey look at the auto-driver, he is the hero’ and so on.”

“I went to my car and cried out loud as I was a young boy and did not have composure back then. There is not even one person who had not trolled and body-shamed me,” Dhanush added further.

Cut to now, Dhanush has come a long way and has won national awards a couple of times as an actor. He has proved his mettle as a versatile actor and not just a hero.

